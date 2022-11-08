Incident and Emergency Management Market to grow by USD 226.93 billion with CAGR of 7.0% | stats by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters and rising criminal activities and insurgency are some factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global incident and emergency management market size is expected to reach USD 226.93 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing need for public safety and security systems and rising geographical threats and war-like situations are factors driving market revenue growth. An incident and emergency management system refers to a group of people who have been assigned to share, facilitate, and impart information in a crisis.

As a result of the global emergency scenarios brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic and the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, risk management optimization has quickly become one of the best countermeasures. To maintain business continuity, an organisation needs to establish its own risk management team. 90 websites belonging to the Ukrainian government came under attack on January 14, 2022, when hackers released ransomware-like harmful software. Numerous computers in the agencies were damaged as a result of these attacks, thus corporations and governments from different nations are using the expertise of their risk teams to make informed investments in risk technology. Generally speaking, risk management systems take preventative measures for potential emergencies in the future.

Key Incident and Emergency Management Market participants include Honeywell International, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens, NEC Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hexagon, Collins Aerospace, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Alert Technologies Corporation, The Response Group, and Veoci Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The consulting segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to continuous improvement in emergency planning services, consulting, and process development services

The first responder tools segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2021. First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments, which use sophisticated communication devices that can be used during emergencies. High demand for various first responder tools, such as smart glass, smart watches, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF), and land mobile radios, has boosted revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of incident and emergency management in developed economies of North America. Countries, such as, the U.S. and Canada, are focusing on innovation obtained from Research & Development (R&D) and technology, which is expected to drive incident and emergency management market revenue growth during the forecast period..

The Incident and Emergency Management Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Incident and Emergency Management Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global incident and emergency management market based on f system type, services, communication technology, simulation, vertical, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Web-based Emergency Management System

Mass Notification Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Geospatial

Fire and HAZMAT

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Consulting

Emergency Operations Center Design and Integration

Public information services

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Others

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

First Responder Tools

Satellite-Assisted Equipment

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Emergency Response Radars

Others

Simulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Traffic Simulation Systems

Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

Others

Vertical Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

