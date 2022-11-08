Industrial PC Market Report - Exponential Growth by Size, Share, Trends and Future Plans Analysis by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving industrial PC market revenue growth

Industrial PC Market Size – USD 4.38 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of industrial PC in the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial PC market size was USD 4.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising trend of digitalization in industrial sectors and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across industries create high demand for Industrial PCs (IPCs). Digital transformation helps businesses to increase its productivity, cut costs, and create a path for future manufacturing. Industrial PC assists organizations in overcoming digitalization issues and implementing it effectively.

As organizations are shifting towards digitalized manufacturing method, IPCs are ideally positioned to play a crucial role in facilitating secure data access and analysis. These computers also have ideal combination of performance and dependability, which is critical for dealing with vast volume of production data. In addition, rising demand for IPCs due to digitalization in industrial sectors prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced Pcs in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Cincoze, a Taiwan-based embedded computing solutions provider launched a new Industrial PC DS-1300, which is designed to handle harsh industrial environments.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The panel industrial PC segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising use of this PC in industrial operation to increase efficiency of production processes and demonstrate a long-term, cost-effective solution. Panel PC technology can help any organization to increase productivity and improve output. OnLogic, a U.S based industrial PC manufacturer offers panel PC combined with advanced computational capability with a variety of protected displays. Its modular solutions enable simple customization and upgrade while lowering maintenance costs.

The capacitive segment is expected to register a significantly fast CAGR in the industrial PC market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this PC in industrial sectors. This PC has quicker response times, better precision, and no requirement for periodic modifications, which creates high demand for these PCs in industrial operations.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global industrial PC market in 2021 due to incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) into industrial processes in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. Industrial PC manufacturers are actively leveraging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple industries to maximize their resources and prices, resulting in a wide range of industrial PC market potential in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Beckhoff Automation, IEI Integration Corp., Nexcom International, Avalue Technology, American Portwell Technology, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Kontron AG., Siemens AG, Diamond Flower Inc. (DFI), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial PC market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Panel Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Din Rail Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Process Industries

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Industrial PC market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Industrial PC market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Industrial PC market.

Radical Highlights of the Industrial PC Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Industrial PC market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Industrial PC market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

