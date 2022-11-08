Gourmet Salt Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around USD 503.3 Million by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of global cooking shows is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Gourmet Salt Market Size – USD 289 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Rising Popularity of Gourmet Cooking Shows Portraying Different Cuisines” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gourmet salt market size reached USD 289 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing number of gourmet cooking shows across the globe is a key factor driving revenue growth the market. The popularity of elaborate and exotic cooking styles that use special materials such as gourmet salts is growing owing to the rising viewership of culinary shows and competitions. Gourmet salt producers might partner with well-known cooking shows and networks to advertise their products. In order to increase product visibility, producers can also market their products at various culinary shows held across the world.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Gourmet Salt market along with crucial statistical data about the Gourmet Salt market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The Himalayan pink salt segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period owing to its purity and beautiful pink tint. Its coarse texture makes it an excellent choice for grilling and baking meat, poultry, and seafood as it is an effective conductor of heat. It is also good for making brine solutions.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register considerable growth. Confectioneries are rapidly adopting gourmet salts due to their available range of flavors and colors. The unique aroma, appearance, and taste by these luxury salts add are increasing their demand in bakeries for multiple applications.

The market in Europe is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global gourmet salt market over the forecast period as a result of the rising health awareness among people, especially related to hypertension and cardiovascular disorders

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Cargill Inc., Cheetham Salt, Pyramid Salt, Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd., Infosa, Saltworks Inc., Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Gourmet Salt, Selina Naturally, and Alaska Salt Co.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gourmet salt market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Himalayan Pink Salt

Fleur de Sel

Smoked Salts

Black Salt

Indian Black Salt

Cyprus Black Flake Salt

Hawaiian Black Salt

Chili Salts

Flavored Salts

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Bakery & Confectionery

Seafood

Meat and Poultry

Sauces

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Gourmet Salt market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Gourmet Salt market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Gourmet Salt market.

