Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Growing at 7.2% CAGR to be Worth US$ 29.6 Bn by 2030
Interventional Cardiology Devices Market
Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is expected to hit US$ 29.6 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to Business Market Insights.
Key companies profiled in this research study are:
• 3M
• Agilent Technologies, Inc
• AMD Manufacturing, Inc
• AQUAPORIN A/S
• Avantor, Inc
• Cole-Parmer
• Danaher Corporation
• GVS S.p.A
• MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation:
Type:
• Angioplasty Balloons
• Angioplasty Stents
• Catheters
• Plaque Modification Devices
• Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
• Others
End-user:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
The rising adoption of technologies in the field of drug-eluting stents is the major factor accelerating the market growth:
The drug-eluting stents are predicted to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Drug-eluting stents are coated with medicines which are slowly released to help prevent the development of scar tissue in the artery lining. This allows the artery to remain open and smooth, ensuring blood flow. These lower extremities use these stents, providing better results than balloon and self-expanding stents. Thus, the increasing technological advancement and growing adoption of advanced cardiovascular treatments in drug-eluting stents are expected to be the major drivers of the segment's growth. For instance, in May 2022, Medtronic plc announced that it had received approval for the Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent (DES) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As the latest evolution in the Resolute DES family, Resolute Onyx DES leverages the same stent platform as Onyx Frontier DES with an enhanced delivery system.
The reports cover key developments in the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.
customization options in the existing study.
Major Features of Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report:
• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market.
• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
• Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
