Water Treatment Biocides Market Size to Reach $ 5,754.43 Million by 2027 by Analyzing Global Demand and Growth
Increasing use of non-oxidizing biocides in pulp & paper industry and power plants is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market playersNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Water Treatment Biocides Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides and Non-Oxidizing Biocides) and Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Power Plants, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Swimming Pools, and Others) and Geography,” The global water treatment biocides market was valued at US$ 3,723.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,754.43 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Water treatment biocides are chemical agents used in water treatment processes. They are synthesized to eliminate microorganisms of all life stages and sizes. They are formulated to control the microbial growth in potable water, process water, open cooling systems, and down water services. The water treatment biocides are mainly utilized for municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, mining, and swimming pools. The oil and gas industry is fueling the growth of the global water treatment biocides market to a greater extent. The oil and gas segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising oil & gas exploration activities in countries, including Canada and the US, are fueling the demand for water treatment biocides in the oil & gas industry. Municipal water treatment, mining, and swimming pools are some of the niche applications where the water treatment biocides market has witnessed astonishing growth over the past few years. Increasing use of non-oxidizing biocides in pulp & paper industry and power plants is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.
Water Treatment Biocides Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Albemarle Corporation; Dupont de Nemours, Inc.; Solenis; Ecolab Inc.; Innovative Water Care LLC; Kemira OYJ; Nouryon; Suez; Veolia; and Italmatch Chemicals SpA are among the well-established players operating in the global water treatment biocides market.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Water Treatment Biocides Market
As of July 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Turkey, and Italy, are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 is affecting economies and several industries in different countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories has also been affected the global supply chains also negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of goods in the global market.
Water Treatment Biocides Market: Product Type
Based on application, the water treatment biocides market is segmented into municipal water treatment, Oil & Gas, power plants, pulp & paper, mining, swimming pools, and others. The oil & gas segment held the largest share in the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Biocides are used in all stages of oilfield development, from the initial drilling of the wells and the day to day production of Oil & Gas, to all aspects of the maintenance of the field. They play an important role in the life of an oilfield. Also, they are a valuable tool in ensuring that Oil & Gas are produced safely and reliably. There are different kinds of biocides that are used in Oil & Gas industry.
In terms of product type, the global water treatment biocides market is segmented into oxidizing biocides and nonoxidizing biocides. Nonoxidizing biocides chemicals work through various exterminating processes, such as interfering with reproduction, stopping respiration, or lysing the cell walls. Nonoxidizing biocides can be fed continuously to achieve a high enough concentration for a long enough period of time to kill the bacteria.
The water treatment biocides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. An increase in disposable per capita income leads to higher demand for better lifestyle and pure drinking water, which further boosts the market for water treatment biocides in this region. Additionally, advancements in communication technology in various countries of Asia Pacific have enabled consumers to become aware of the growth & wellness dynamics, which has again boosted this market, especially in developing countries, such as Singapore and India.
The water treatment biocides market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the water treatment biocides market.
