Digital Pathology Market Expected to Reach $1791.30 Million by 2030 : AMR

Digital Pathology Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital pathology market was estimated at $735.75 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Digital Pathology Market-

The Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. FDA released an enforcement policy for remote digital pathology devices, which are intended for pathologists, clinical laboratories, and drug administration staff. And, increase in cases of chronic diseases heightened the usage of digital pathology systems for diagnosis, thereby impacting the global digital pathology market positively.

This drift is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

The global digital pathology market is analyzed across type, application, and end-user.

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of type, the scanners segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of application type, the disease diagnosis segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast

period.

On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Health Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-health-market-A10934

Fertility supplement Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertility-supplements-market-A07134

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.