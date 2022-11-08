Malt Ingredient Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Report 2031

The consumption of flavored beverages has been growing exponentially throughout the years and as a result the demand for malt ingredient.

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Malt Ingredient Market" was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,604.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,087.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.7%. One of the most common cereal grains, malt, is made from barley, which is first soaked in water before being dried in hot water. This method enables the germination of the barley. Malting is the name of this procedure. Grain starches can be converted into sugars like glucose and fructose through the malting process.

Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17330

The players operating in the global malt ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Malt Ingredient Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Malt Ingredient Market Analysis are – Axereal, Barmalt, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Cargill, Inc., CereX BV, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp Limited, Groupe Soufflet, Holland Malt, Imperial Malt Limited, Malteurop, Maltexco S.A., Maltproducts, Muntons plc, Puremalt, Rahr Corporation and Simpsons Malt Limited.

Report Highlights:

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in consumption for different types of functions as well as fortified beverages owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the beverages. According to Malt Products Corporation, almost one-third of consumers have increased their consumption of nutrient-oriented beverages in the last five years and now most of these target customers seek products with natural and clean ingredients.

Purchase Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ddf7e239bd4416e96025d723e99fad5c

Key findings of study

-> On the basis of type, the barley segment had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021.

-> On the basis of form, the liquid segment had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021.

-> On the basis of application, the alcoholic beverages segment dominated the global market in the year 2021, however, dairy and frozen products is likely to

be the fastest-growing segment during the Malt Ingredient Market Forecast period.

-> On the basis of region, North America dominated the global market in the year 2021.

Related Reports:

Red Wine Market - https://alliedmarketresearch.com/red-wine-market-A13400

Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcoholic-energy-drinks-market-A17211

Malt Drink Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malt-drink-market-A11004

Sugar free cookies market

Gluten free snacks market

Source - https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

