Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market size is expected to reach USD 2258.6 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.3% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector driven by Collaborative Robots (COBOTS) is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Manufacturing environment has a broad range of possible applications for COBOTS such as in an automobile manufacturing plant. A COBOT has ability to detect nonstandard activities in their work environment and limit its force, enabling close cooperation among humans and COBOTS without any physical separation. All collaborative robots have force sensors in their joints, which stops their motion in case of a collision, allowing the robot to operate at a full speed without any human injury. There are various types of COBOTS from small table-top models to robots capable of moving heavy loads. COBOTS are relatively lightweight and easy to program, using a smartphone or tablet, and can be moved from one work assignment to another quite easily.

Instead of replacing jobs in factories, COBOTS help in creating complementary roles, as well as faster, more productive, and efficient production lines. They help in improving productivity and workplace satisfaction by taking on or assisting with repetitive and often exhausting operations. This improves the role of engineer by saving their time, which can be dedicated to focus on more complex work, such as feeding, programming, and maintaining robotic software and algorithms. In addition, use of COBOTS in factories, therefore also presents vast opportunity to upskill entire workforces and ease pressure on factories that can be suffering from skills shortages. However, with additional resources required to program and maintain robotic systems, manufacturers must provide engineers with automation skills and technical tools needed to succeed.

With high level of adoption of collaborative robots, it can be anticipated that these robots would be highly accepted, boosting quality, reducing costs, and improving efficiency of manufacturing processes of various industries, which in turn, will rise demand for push button industrial wireless remote controls.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 27 August 2019, HBC-radiomatic Inc., completed a landmark expansion project, which built an additional 13,000 sq. ft. of floor area to its plant in Hebron, Kentucky. On Friday, September 20, 2019, the remote control manufacturer had an open house that was invitation-only. Main focus of this event was a presentation by General Management of German-based HBC-radiomatic GmbH.

The stationary segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to its increased adoption. Industrial wireless remote control with stationary pushbuttons must be placed in a certain spot, which must be used in a fixed position. The stationary pushbutton industrial wireless remote control has a wide range of applications, including wireless light control, PLC activation, grain auger control, lighting control systems, and engine control, among others. For wireless controls applications where new installation and defective wire replacement are not possible, stationary pushbutton industrial wireless remote control is regarded as a straightforward alternative.

The construction cranes segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. These cranes are used during crane assembly, when it comes to employment of pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls in the operation of construction cranes. Use of wireless remote controls in construction crane operations also enables operator to continuously monitor and view machine's state, reducing workplace dangers. In addition, pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls have improved load reactivity of large cranes by making it smooth and quick. As a result, its integration not only improves operation of these cranes but also lowers danger of workplace accidents.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing use of pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls in countries in this region. Economies of North America, which include some of the most developed countries in terms of technology, are substantial and diverse. The local market is attractive due to high GDP, high discretionary income, and frequent migration, however, there are certain obstacles to growth, such as rising raw material costs and competition from importers from the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, growth of the industrial sector and ongoing investments in creation of cutting-edge technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) are expected to drive market growth.

Some major companies in the global market report include HBC Radiomatic GmbH, Hetronic, Omex Control Systems ULC, Danfoss, Tele Radio, NBB Controls+Components GMBH, SCANRECO, AUTEC, Akerstroms Bjorbo, and Yuding Electronic Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pushbutton industrial wireless remote control market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Handheld

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Industry & Logistics

Construction Crane

Mobile Hydraulics

Forestry

Mining

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

