Matt Bruck - Co-founder of Eaters Drinkers and Joios Syosaku Damascus Knives Syosaku Vegetable Damascus Knife with Magnolia Handle

Syosaku welcomes their newest brand ambassador, Matt Bruck. Matt is a lawyer/entrepreneur based in New York.

I believe that being a lawyer combined with his passion for the food industry has indulged him to speak only for what he believes is right and true about our products.” — Toshi Sekiya

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syosaku has listed Matt Bruck, a lawyer/entrepreneur, as one of their ambassadors. Matt has been acquainted with Syosaku since 2021. After thorough discussions, he has decided to take a leap and be one among several notable people who speak for Syosaku.

Matt has been an active participant in the NYC food community for decades, as a partner in restaurants, a creator of tasting experiences and an advisor to brands. He is the co-founder of Eaters Drinkers and Joios, a community of food and drink explorers. Matt still misses the Lasagna Collective, a celebration of cooking collaborations in the early days of social media. He is passionate about local ingredients and the fight against food waste.

Aside from his outstanding career and in the food industry, here’s more that you need to know:

● Matt Bruck is an investor, lawyer, and entrepreneur. In the past 20 years, he has built successful businesses in various industries, including music, education, and finance.

● He is the Chief Strategy Officer of SmartAdvocate. SmartAdvocate is a powerful, integrated case management system designed for all types of litigation law practices.

● He works as the Chief Operating Officer at Parker Waichman LLP - a national law firm in the US based in New York.

“I’m lost for words knowing that an exceptional lawyer/entrepreneur has joined us to be our ambassador. I believe that being a lawyer combined with his passion for the food industry has indulged him to speak only for what he believes is right and true about our products.” Toshi Sekiya, owner of Syosaku-Japan, said.

Syosaku is a Japan-based firm that offers Urushi glass plates and Japanese chef knives. Syosaku can fulfill custom orders featuring any size, shape, or design that can be desired, as well as ready-to-purchase plates and Japanese kitchen knives. From the company’s motto, “We don’t make products. We make a piece of art”, Syosaku’s mission is to give their customers true Japanese art, as remarked by most trusted personalities.