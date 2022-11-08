Submit Release
Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Market Overview:

The Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Canine atopic dermatitis is the chronic inflammation of the skin of puppies, often as a result of allergens along with pollens, fleas or other insect bites, and food elements.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D activities is anticipated to power the growth within the forecast duration

Environmental elements are chargeable for many allergies and diseases, predicted to power market boom. Increasing R&D activities also are predicted to drive the market. For example, in January 2020, Boragen partnered with one of the worldwide main animal fitness businesses, completely for the R&D interest related to growing new remedy of canine atopic dermatitis.

Also, as according to the research article published in Veterinary Medicine and Science, 2020, Luteolin became evaluated to look at the antioxidant impact in treating dog atopic dermatitis. The outcomes discovered that Luteolin turned into able to drastically minimize the ranges of IL‐33, IL 1β, IL‐6, and IL‐eight and advised that Luteolin is a promising agent in pharmacological treatment for canine atopic dermatitis. Hence, such factors are expected to reinforce the dog atopic dermatitis marketplace all through the forecast duration.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Glucocorticoids
  • Immuno-suppressants
  • Other Treatment Types

By Route of Administration

By Distribution Channel

  • Veterinary hospitals
  • Pet clinics
  • Pharmacies & drug stores
  • Others

Competitive Landscape

The global canine atopic dermatitis market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Zoetis, Elanco, Virbac, Toray Industries Inc., Dechra Veterinary Products, Kindred Biosciences Inc., Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A, Novartis AG.

The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020, Virbac received US FDA approval for its CYCLAVANCE (cyclosporine oral solution) USP MODIFIED to control atopic dermatitis in dogs weighing at least 4 lbs.

