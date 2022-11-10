A Roofing Company Offers Their Advice for Homeowners Considering Metal Roofing for a Rhode Island Property
Owners of The Fall River Roofers are pleased to announce their latest initiative to educate local homeowners about the benefits of metal roofing.FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal roofing in Fall River is fast becoming a popular option for homeowners. The owners of The Fall River Roofers share that they’ve recently seen an uptick in property owners requesting metal versus any other material. “Metal is durable and lasts for 50 years or more,” they note. “Also, because it’s lightweight, it’s easy to install over existing roof materials where building codes allow. Metal panels also help with interior insulation, keeping utility costs low.”
The owners of The Fall River Roofers also note that metal is available in a wider variety of colors and styles than homeowners might realize. “Manufacturers add powder coating to metal, which is similar to paint. As such, you can usually find metal in just about any color, from deep blues to red, slate gray, even shades of green.”
While metal roofing offers many advantages, the owners of The Fall River Roofers note that homeowners should still do their homework before choosing metal. “First, homeowners need to understand that metal used for roofing is not all the same! Steel roofing offers excellent durability and longevity. However, it’s also at the top of the price range in most cases and doesn’t resist corrosion and rust in humid areas as easily as other options.”
There are other options, note the owners of The Fall River Roofers. “Aluminum roofing is lightweight and still durable but not as resistant to dents and dings as steel. It also doesn’t corrode as easily as steel. Stainless steel also resists corrosion more readily but also tends to be more expensive than aluminum.”
The owners of The Fall River Roofers also note that roofers install metal in two different ways. “Standing seam metal roofing comes in long, large panels. These panels fit over each other along that seam. The advantage of larger panels is that they offer less risk of water getting under or between them. In turn, your property is at less risk of water damage.”
They note that metal tiles and shingles are still durable even though they don’t offer as much protection as standing seam metal. “Also, many metal tiles and shingles have granular topcoats, so they resemble other materials including asphalt shingles. This is an excellent choice if a metal roof might look out of place on your home.”
The crew also notes that choosing a metal roof color is more important than homeowners might realize. “Having a lot of options for metal roofing in Fall River is good, unless it becomes overwhelming!” They note that homeowners should choose a color that offers some contrast, rather than opting for a slate gray roof over a gray painted home, as an example. “Also, remember that darker roofs absorb heat while lighter roofs reflect that heat. In other areas of the country, consider local climates and choose a color accordingly.”
Lastly, the owners of The Fall River Roofers recommend that you always work with a roofing contractor experienced in metal roof installation. “Bolting metal to a roof isn’t like nailing down shingles,” they report. “Consequently, it’s vital that you choose a roofer experienced in working with metal, whether that’s standing seam or shingles. They should also be familiar with local codes, if they’re thinking of adding the metal over existing roofing. This will ensure a solid fit that passes inspection, and a roof you’ll love for years to come!”
The Fall River Roofers are currently offering area homeowners FREE roof inspections and metal roof installation price quotes. All work is fully guaranteed in writing. However, the owners of The Fall River Roofers warn that appointments are filling up quickly and their schedule is on a first come, first serve basis! Their address is 454 Third St #2, Fall River, MA 02721. To schedule your appointment, you’re invited to visit their website and fill out a contact form, or just give them a call.
