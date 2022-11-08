Introducing The Coach Desk App – The Ultimate Platform for Finding and Booking Boxing Trainers

The app comes at a time when boxing has become the hottest fitness trend across the globe.

In a day and age when boxing is the most trending fitness activity around the world, The Coach Desk App is making it quick and easy to find and book boxing trainers for any fitness level.The Coach Desk App is a smartphone/mobile on-demand hiring platform for boxing trainers . After signing up, users will gain access to a variety of helpful features that makes booking quick and simple, including seeing exactly where on the map each trainer is located, viewing trainer profiles, and reading reviews about them before deciding to look at their schedules for availability to train.Additionally, the app also allows users to book a session on the trainer's schedule, saving time typically spent calling or texting back and forth to make reservations for training. There's even the option to cancel, meaning there's no commitment until the 12 hours before the training session begins. Users can book the trainers to come directly to their house, workplace, public park, or even arrange to meet trainers at their gym or online virtual sessions."The biggest fitness trend in the nation is boxing and people who are looking to find the BEST boxing training services can do so easily with The Coach Desk App," says the app's Founder, Simeon Hardy. "Now, users can find safe coaches, safe training, and safe hands with just a few simple clicks. Why put off something you've been wanting to do in the past, when you can just do it now? You definitely won't regret it."The Coach Desk App boasts numerous benefits for both users and trainers, including:(FOR USERS)• Connect directly with trainer• Multiple trainer option (choice)• No gym membership• Cashless transactions• Save on cost for training• Trainers with clean backgrounds• House-call, virtual, or trainer's location(FOR TRAINERS)• Get new clients• Place yourself on the map• Flexibility to work on own terms• Set own schedule• Set price for service• Administrative assistance• Better incomeFor more information about The Coach Desk App, please visit https://www.thecoachdesk.com or on Instagram @thecoachdeskapp.About Simeon HardySimeon Hardy is a professional boxer, former WBC welterweight boxing champion, and world-ranked middleweight contender with 14 wins, 2 losses, and 11 knockouts. Hardy is also the Founder of BoxWithSimmy LLC and The Coach Desk App – a venture that was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and out of a dire need for connecting boxing trainers with potential clients. The app was specifically designed to save both clients and trainers time, eliminating the need for costly office staff and minimizing the amount of administrative work.