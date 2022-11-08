Aspiring Youths Can Now Study to Become Technopreneurs with CIIT PH’s Entrepreneurship Program
With CIIT’s Entrepreneurship program, students' desire to be a successful Filipino technopreneur is now within their grasp.QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIIT Philippines College of Arts and Technology is now accepting applications to SY 2023 - 2024. The institution offers five college degrees: Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Arts, Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Science, BS in Information Systems, BS in Entertainment and Multimedia Computing, and BS in Entrepreneurship.
CIIT’s BS in Entrepreneurship program is one of a kind in the Philippines as it focuses on providing students with specialization subjects that utilize technology and digital platforms. Not only that, it will also educate students on how to use modern business-level tools, which are vital to the success of most entrepreneurs and enterprises today.
The Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (BSE) degree is under a four-year program. In a comparative analysis, the CIIT Curriculum has 159 units, 30 units more than CHED CMO's 129. This demonstrates that CIIT is keen to provide their students with the full advantages of what it means to be an entrepreneurial student wherever they are positioned. Focused on technopreneurship, the program molds students to be tech-savvy, creative, inventive people who are willing to take measured risks. In this program, students achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations by developing products or services that apply technology to improve the way people do things.
This entrepreneurship program aligns with the college's objective to prepare students to be industry-ready graduates who are confident, knowledgeable, and innovative critical thinkers. In its curriculum, CIIT includes specialized subjects, such as Digital Marketing, Elements and Principles of Design for Business, Web Design, and Computer Programming; and additional subjects, such as Accounting, Application Development, and Emerging Technology. Furthermore, they also covered institutional requirements including Self-development and Goal Setting, Job Skills, and Career Preparation.
With the entrepreneurship program, students will learn to utilize cloud-based applications that assist firms to better adapt to the demands of their clients; execute campaigns that increase and sustain customer bases; and evaluate financial accounts using the newest technologies to make effective judgments. This program seeks to help students become thriving future entrepreneurs. Beyond all this, CIIT will teach them how to use innovation to build and operate their own successful business or organization.
Furthermore, CIIT’s young entrepreneurs will engage with the school's ecosystem of digital artists, designers, and developers. This will provide them with a distinct advantage in collaborating with other young professionals to help build and implement their innovative solutions.
Students will receive industry expert education under the guidance of seasoned industry professionals. During their internship in their senior year, they will gain hands-on experience through on-the-job training with relevant industry partners. All of these will give them a competitive edge over their peers as they have the knowledge, skills, and experience to become leaders and trailblazers in any career they choose.
If you know someone who desires to be a future technopreneur, or if you are one yourself, enroll at CIIT PH to start forging your entrepreneurial path. We are accepting online applications starting November 2. You can find more information on our website.
About CIIT Philippines - College of Arts and Technology
Since its founding in 2007, CIIT Philippines has established itself as one of the nation's leaders in ICT education. The main campus is located in Kamuning, Quezon City. CIIT has also earned a reputation for providing high-quality, industry-based education in digital art, technology, and business.
