Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $354 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The factors that drive the growth of the global critical illness insurance market include the rise in number of health issues such as kidney failures, heart attack, cancer and others, and an increase in awareness about the benefits of critical illness insurance coverage among consumers. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global critical illness insurance market generated $124.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $354 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $124.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $354 Billion CAGR 11.2% No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments Covered Application, Premium Mode, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in number of health issues such as kidney failures, heart attack, cancer and others is propelling consumers to take critical illness insurance coverage. Increase in awareness about the benefits of critical illness insurance coverage among consumers. Huge medical bills generated due to the high cost of treatment without having an insurance coverage. Opportunities Smooth experience offered by the insurance coverage pertaining to reimbursement of medical bills and cashless treatments at the best hospitals. Restraints High amount of premium for the critical illness insurance.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the critical illness insurance market. This is because consumers became more aware about having an insurance coverage for their health.

Moreover, the COVID-infected patients were more prone to serious illnesses such as heart attack, cancer, and others due to weak immune systems. Therefore, the demand for critical care insurance increased during the pandemic, which positively impacted the global market growth.

With the rise in incidence of serious diseases worldwide, people are more inclined towards having a critical illness cover along with the health insurance.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global critical illness insurance market based on application, premium mode, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global critical illness insurance market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the heart attack and stroke segments.

Based on premium mode, the monthly segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global critical illness insurance market, and would maintain a progressive growth through 2031. However, the half yearly segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as quarterly and yearly.

Based on end user, the individual segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global critical illness insurance market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the businesses segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest segment in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global critical illness insurance market share. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue and also manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global critical illness insurance market analyzed in the research include Aegon N.V., Aflac Inc., ALLIANZ WORLDWIDE CARE LIMITED, American International Group, Inc., Aviva plc, AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., Cigna, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd., Legal & General Group plc, Liberty Mutual Group, MetLife Services & Solutions, LLC, The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited , Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, United Healthcare Services, Inc., Modern Insurance Agency, Inc., and Plum Benefits Private Limited.

The report analyzes these key players of the global critical illness insurance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Market Segments

Application

Others

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Premium Mode

Monthly

Quarterly

Half Yearly

Yearly

End User

Individual

Businesses

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

