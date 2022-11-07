WHEN SCIENCE MEETS THE BIBLE
Author David D. Moon composes a controversial book that intrigues scientists and Christians.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David D. Moon, the proud inventor of a cold fusion energy device called the Nucleovoltaic Cell, composes a book that connects biblical stories to scientific data analyses.
The great flood of Noah, found in the book of Genesis in chapters six to eight, is the story that has caught the attention of author David D. Moon. Moon strongly believes and proposes the hypothesis that the great flood of Noah was the sole factor in the extensive element transmutations that occurred from intense hydrodynamics.
From all over the world, there have been unexplainable radioactive dating results of radioactive elements, which were conducted by paleontologists and geologists for researchers and scientists to use in their significant research.
Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is a book that has sparked controversy between scientists and Christians, and David D. Moon invites readers with an open mind to understand the facts and explanations stated that have led him to his theory of the flood of Noah as the factor of Earth’s element transmutations and the significant alteration of Earth’s material by radioactive elements.
David D. Moon is a graduate of Mankato State College with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education. The Nucleovoltaic Cell, a device created by Moon, is a device that is designed to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity. Moon is a former high school teacher who taught physical science in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota. He now resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
You can get a copy of Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, available on Amazon and all major online bookstores.
