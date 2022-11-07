Investigative Efforts Continue in Fremont County

November 7, 2022

THURMAN, Iowa – State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Freemont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available.

Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will serve as the primary point of contact for all additional media inquiries.

The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities.