Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center Named Virginia’s Best Nursing Home In Newsweek Magazine’s Survey Of Best Nursing Homes In America »

The Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center has been named the “Best Nursing Home in Virginia” in Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 Annual Ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes.

The 200-bed facility, operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and located on the campus of the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, moved up from the #2 ranking in the magazine’s 2022 survey.

“It is my honor to congratulate the outstanding team of caregivers at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center for receiving this well-deserved recognition, sad Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner “Our Virginia veterans deserve nothing less than the absolutely best care available for their service and sacrifice to our Commonwealth and Nation. This is the standard of care they receive at Sitter & Barfoot and why it has earned this ranking of Virginia’s Best Nursing Home.”

Named in honor of two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who were Virginia residents – Korean War US Marine Corps veteran Colonel Carl Sitter and WWII US Army veteran Colonel Van Barfoot – the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) opened in 2008. SBVCC offers three levels of care: long-term skilled nursing, long-term Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term in-patient rehabilitation.

The Commonwealth of Virginia and DVS also operate the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke and are completing construction of two additional facilities – the Puller Veterans Care Center in Fauquier County and the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Center in Virginia Beach. Both of these new care centers will begin admitting patients and residents in 2023.

“Finding a nursing home for a loved one can be a difficult experience. The practical and financial issues are complex and the emotional aspects can sometimes be overwhelming. The continuing threat of COVID-19 isn’t making any of that easier “noted Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. “To try to make the process more manageable, Newsweek has once again partnered with respected global data research firm Statista to create our annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes. We hope you will find our ranking helpful in making your own nursing home choices.”

According to its website, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista to create the annual ranking. The 2023 survey identifies the nation’s top 475 nursing home facilities by state with the 25 states with highest number of facilities included. In Virginia, seventeen facilities were included in the top ranking list. The rankings are based on four criteria including a performance data score, a reputation score and COVID-19 score. For the 2023 rankings, the survey added a score for facilities accredited by the Joint Commission International, an independent, nonprofit healthcare standards organization. 11,722 nursing homes throughout U.S. were included in the initial analysis.

For the complete list of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023 and details on the selection criteria go to www. https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-nursing-homes-2023/virginia. For more information about Virginia’s veterans care centers, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.