Media advisory - Government of Canada to make significant investment in Alberta's clean hydrogen sector

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Pete Guthrie, Alberta's Minister of Energy, will make an announcement about strengthening Canada's economy for the low-carbon future and talk about how the Government of Canada is contributing to emissions reduction. Both ministers will be joined by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022



Time: 10:30 am (MT)



Location: NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre

10210 Princess Elizabeth Ave NW

Edmonton, Alberta



The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

