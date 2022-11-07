Submit Release
Media advisory - Government of Canada to make significant investment in Alberta's clean hydrogen sector

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Pete Guthrie, Alberta's Minister of Energy, will make an announcement about strengthening Canada's economy for the low-carbon future and talk about how the Government of Canada is contributing to emissions reduction. Both ministers will be joined by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.

Date:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022


Time:

10:30 am (MT)


Location:     

NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre
10210 Princess Elizabeth Ave NW

Edmonton, Alberta


The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

Media participation on site

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Tuesday, November 8th, at 9 a.m. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Media participation by teleconference

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6647.html

