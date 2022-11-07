Ambassador Hussain Travels to UAE

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 7-10, 2022.

On November 8, Ambassador Hussain will deliver keynote remarks at the 9th Assembly of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent needs and opportunities for partnerships.” Ambassador Hussain will also meet with civil society leaders, youth organizations, and members of faith communities at the forum.

On November 9-10, Ambassador Hussain will meet with government officials and UAE-based non-governmental organizations and faith communities.

