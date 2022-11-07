Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,471 in the last 365 days.

ATN Announces Completion of Sacred Wind Transaction

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises, Inc., a privately owned rural telecommunication provider in New Mexico. The acquisition was completed by ATN subsidiary Commnet Broadband, a regional owner and operator of bandwidth infrastructure serving the rural Southwest United States, and the Company expects the transaction to increase Commnet’s wholesale carrier, residential and business broadband services. ATN will consolidate the results of Sacred Wind’s operations with Commnet in its “US Telecom” segment.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:

Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300


Primary Logo

You just read:

ATN Announces Completion of Sacred Wind Transaction

Distribution channels: Companies, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.