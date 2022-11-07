Modern Medicare Agency Partners With Michael M Insurance Services
If you see a commercial on television remember someone has to pay for it, don't let that someone be you.”HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare Agency Partners With Michael M Insurance Services
— Paul Barrett
With the increasing demand for good information, Paul Barrett and Michale Miligi have partnered up to help more local Baby Boomers learn about the confusing topic of Medicare. With over 11,000 people turning 65 every day in our country it is no surprise that Medicare health insurance has become big business. Over the last decade Medicare marketing has gotten more and more misleading. It used to be mostly sneaky direct mail campaigns where you receive a postcard that looks like official mail. This postcard will ask you to fill out some simple information and send the card back postage free of course, so you can receive the important information regarding Medicare in your area. What the card actually used for was to get permission for agents to call you and try and sell you a health plan. Now we have tons of direct mail along with more commercials than ever, brainwashing consumers to believe they are missing out on some special benefits that they don't currently have. Many of these commercials have been fined and forced to switch their wording but let's face it most people with perfect vision can’t read the fine print on the television let alone individuals in their 60’s and beyond.
This is why Mike Miligi and Paul Barrett have teamed up to offer multiple opportunities a month to attend both in person and online Medicare educational seminars. Paul and Mike are big believers in educating their clients so they can make choices that they are comfortable with. Medicare coverage has gotten better over the years and if you compare it to health insurance purchased privately or on the health exchange it is an excellent value. The two Medicare owners take great pride in offering free education and helping people cut through all of the myths and misleading information. Paul and Mike do a great job explaining all the Medicare basics but also love to dive into comparing plans and explaining how you should approach your Medicare shopping. These two agents are both independent so they work for the consumer, being independent allows them to offer Most carriers available so they can give unbiased advice. Together they typically combine for 5 meetings a month and they also hold several small groups or one on consultations locally in their Melville office. By joining up and combining their knowledge and resources they have been able to greatly ramp up the amount of Medicare knowledge they share.
