ALERT FM to Deliver Messages to Shasta County Residents for Fire Evacuation
ALERT FM works when cell, power and internet are not available.
By bringing this system in we will be able to reach more people who, at times due to limited internet and phone connectivity, may not be reached by other electronic means..”LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Security Systems, LLC (“GSS”), is pleased to announce that their radio broadcast-based emergency notification system, ALERT FM, successfully completed the installation of a county-wide system throughout Shasta County, California. Shasta County with its geography is susceptible to fast-moving wildfires like the 2018 Carr Fire, California’s ninth most destructive fire on record. ALERT FM currently provides tornado, hurricane, fire, and other life-saving alerts across the United States.
— Sheriff Michael Johnson of Shasta County Sheriff Office
ALERT FM is a text-based emergency notification system that rapidly delivers secure, encrypted polygon and group-based alerts to residents, schools, hospitals, commercial and industrial facilities that provides the population seconds of warning before a fire evacuation. These alerts will help save lives and reduce injuries by giving people time to take protective action by following instructions such as evacuating their homes or businesses, especially during the night when mobile phones, TV and other electronic devices are turned off.
ALERT FM is unique as it delivers alerts based on zone/polygon data from authorized emergency officials and uses the existing nationwide FM broadcasting network. This platform provides multiple redundant backup FM Radio transmitters connected by satellite to provide a secure transmission of a single point-to-multipoint messaging path, layered by “need to know” groupings without the nodal vulnerability of other communication systems.
ALERT FM is partnering with multiple broadcast groups including Stephens Media Group, Results Radio Broadcasting, Educational Media Foundation and Relevant Radio Broadcasters.
Protecting Shasta County citizens during emergency situations can be enhanced with ALERT FM broadcast-based text alert solutions leveraging FM radio stations and Radio Data System, says, Dave Shakes, Sr. VP of Results Radio LLC, “We have and will continue to be supportive for use of Q97 (97.3 FM) to provide a path for our local communities to receive life-saving messages"
“ALERT FM adds another tool in our toolbox to notify citizens and takes advantage of our zone alert strategy and provide a layer which works when cell, internet or power is not available”, Sheriff Michael Johnson of Shasta County Sheriff Office said. “By bringing this system in we will be able to reach more people who, at times due to limited internet and phone connectivity, may not be reached by other electronic means. But we also provide a level of redundancy across the entire county.”
“We are honored to have been selected by the Shasta County to enhance and add to their existing emergency alert solutions,” said Matthew Straeb/CTO of Global Security Systems, makers of ALERT FM. “As a long-time provider of emergency notifications for tornados, fires, hurricanes, evacuations, and tsunamis, adding fire evacuation notifications is a tremendous benefit for increasing public safety in all of our communities.”
About Global Security Systems, LLC (“GSS”)
Global Security Systems is a systems integrator, service provider and manufacturer of the ALERT FM, Alert Studio and GSSNet, a satellite data delivery system. GSS has participated in the development of IPAWS based systems, is a member of the Commercial Mobile Alert Service systems committee (now called Wireless Emergency Alerts) and is actively involved with several EAS and CAP committees. They work closely with the United States Geological Survey and the United States National Weather Service to provide rapid emergency alerts for earthquakes, active shooters, and tornadic events in less than five seconds. The GSS nationwide GSSNet satellite data delivery system for emergency alerts currently is in operation on approximately 1000 radio stations in 14 states, Canada and BVI; is growing daily and includes the ability to generate and deliver CAP messages. The network receives support from radio broadcast associations including the National Association of Broadcasters and state broadcast associations across the country. Corporate website: www.alertfm.com
