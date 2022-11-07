First Guaranty Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for New Branches in Mideast Market

FGB solidifies move into Mideast Market with official regulatory approval

/EIN News/ -- HAMMOND, La., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Vanceburg, KY and Bridgeport, WV. With plans to convert both locations to full-service branches, First Guaranty anticipates opening the Vanceburg location in December of this year and the Bridgeport location in mid-2023.



First Guaranty Bank is poised for growth in the Mideast Region. As of the third quarter end, total loans exceeded $216 million and deposits totaled $6 million. “FGB’s small town focus will be a great resource for those of us living and working in the northeastern Kentucky region. The new Vanceburg location will be staffed with a team of experienced Lewis County bankers who are ready to bring community banking back to the area,” says VP and Financial Relationship Manager, Ammon Cooper.

Mike Mineer, Kentucky and West Virginia Area President said, “The opportunity to bring experienced banking teams together in both states and to continue to serve the customers those teams have built relationships with over many years of banking, serves as a catapult for growth in these states. Both our staff and our communities in Kentucky and West Virginia are excited about this opportunity.”

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI and preferred stock under the symbol FGBIP. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

