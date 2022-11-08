Tako Glass Announces New Headquarters and Studio Space

With rapid growth and business booming, the Washington-based glass artist is excited to expand the brand from their new, highly-functional workspace.

I just really wanted to create the best, most friendly environment that I could, where we would want to come out and blow glass.” — Tako Glass

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tako Glass, one of the US’s top glass-blowing artists, has announced the company has just moved to a new, custom-designed shop to handle the immense demand they have experienced. This move demonstrates their overwhelming growth in recent years, marking an exciting new era for continuous expansion.

Having built his business over the past 25 years, Tako’s business has been booming. With the widespread acceptance of cannabis usage and surging demand for designer, handcrafted blown glass pipes and bongs, artists like Tako Glass have led the industry, as their works are more sought after than ever.

The new space marks a milestone for the brand and is being customized to support greater artistic capabilities. The team will now be able to use various types of equipment with ease, supporting production goals across the business. There will also be greater efficiency for shipping, administration, and overall every aspect of running the company.

“I definitely feel like I’m over-spending in a lot of aspects, but I’m driven by the mentality to do it right and do it right the first time while the space is getting built. I refuse to half-ass it and then regret it later. The aim overall is to make it right, just like a heady piece of glass, the first time!” remarked Tako Glass, on his goals for the new space.

The new space is expected to provide ample comfort and convenience for all members of the Tako Glass team. Their previous studio offered just 450 square feet of space, a true testament to the brand’s humble beginnings. The upgraded studio is 1,600 square feet, and fully designed to meet all needs across the business.

“We had outgrown our old shop, where I had been since 2001. My partner, Beezy Glass and I would get irritated with each other while blowing glass because there simply wasn’t enough space, and our elbows were constantly bumping into one another! We didn’t have enough parking so we couldn’t hire any employees,” said Tako Glass.



Tako is excited to start this next chapter. As the brand has grown, it has enabled him to develop even greater works of art, pushing his own creative limits into the unknown. The new studio means greater room for creativity, both figuratively and literally - no more annoying rubbing elbows with other artists while on the torch!

While the transition of relocation to new headquarters has certainly been time-consuming and not without challenges, the entire Tako Glass team has maintained production and shipping throughout, ensuring customers have their needs met. The team is firmly looking forward to getting back into standard routines and they are all looking forward to the amazing potential for new horizons to be crossed very soon.

On what the new shop accomplishes, Tako stated “I just really wanted to create the best, most friendly environment that I could, where we would want to come out and blow glass. It was also important to design it with full functionality and accessibility, so I would be inspired to come out to work every day and create art.”

Boilerplate

Tako Glass, of Sequim, Washington, is a renowned glass-blowing artist. With more than two decades spent developing his art, Tako’s work is highly sought after by collectors and those seeking one-of-a-kind designer glass pipes and bongs. Tako’s works have been shipped across the world and he holds a reputation for producing the highest-quality blown glass pieces. As an artist and businessperson, Tako uses his platform to not only continuously test his own creative potential with new designs but to also host the work of other artists in his e-Commerce shop. To learn more or to purchase Tako Glass blown glass pieces, visit https://www.takoglass.com/.