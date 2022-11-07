Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company has delivered 258 Energy Blocks since manufacturing inception; shifting strategy to maximize IRA benefits for Eos and its customers

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J. , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $6.1 million, $5.3 million higher than same period last year and slightly higher sequentially; 15% increase in Energy Block units revenue recognized vs. last quarter.

Current opportunity pipeline of $7.3 billion, a 5% increase quarter over quarter, with year-to-date booked orders of $324.8 million and orders backlog of $452.2 million.

Cost of goods sold of $50 million driven by increased unit volume, higher logistics costs, and inefficiencies driven by capacity expansion delays.

SG&A expense of $14.7 million, $4.5 million lower than last quarter attributable to reduced legal and outside services expense.

R&D Investment of $4.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million vs. last quarter , as Eos Z3 ™ battery development transitioned from component development and prototype testing to building first battery modules.

as Eos Z3 battery development transitioned from component development and prototype testing to building first battery modules. Cash balance of $38.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

On November 2, 2022, completed production and shipped the 184 th and final Energy Block for the 80+ MWh Pine Gate Renewables Eastover Project.

and final Energy Block for the 80+ MWh Pine Gate Renewables Eastover Project. On October 31, 2022, the State of Pennsylvania notified the Company of its selection to enter into an agreement for a $2 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for expansion of the Company’s manufacturing facility.

On October 31, 2022, outlined a strategy shift and issued revised full year 2022 revenue expectation of $17-$20 million, shifting remaining 2022 revenue into 2023 to better realize customer and Eos’ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 benefits.

On October 28, 2022, produced the 250 th Energy Block in Turtle Creek, PA; the 200 th Energy Block was produced on September 9, 2022, and the 100 th on May 2, 2022.

Energy Block in Turtle Creek, PA; the 200 Energy Block was produced on September 9, 2022, and the 100 on May 2, 2022. On October 27, 2022, signed a $13.5 million order with Indian Energy as part of the California Energy Commission’s Long-Duration Energy Storage Program to fulfill a 35 MWh storage project.

On September 25, 2022, surpassed 600 MWh cumulative energy discharged from Eos battery energy storage systems. As of November 4, 2022, cumulative energy discharged stands at 640 MWh.

On September 21, 2022, as part of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, the Company hosted 29 government officials from 12 countries at its manufacturing facility in Turtle Creek, PA.

On September 13, 2022, Eos received the formal invitation to the due diligence stage of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program under the Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy solicitation program.

On September 9, 2022, the Company announced that Jeff Bornstein, former Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of GE and Managing Partner at Generation Capital Partners and Whipstick Ventures joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was signed into law, potentially providing up to 50 percent investment tax credits for Eos customers and more than $45 per kWh in production tax credits for Eos, beginning in 2023.

On August 5, 2022, entered into a Sales Agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC with respect to an at-the-market offering program under which the Company may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $100M at its discretion.

On July 29, 2022, the Company entered a senior secured term loan credit facility with Atlas Credit Partners; As of September 30,2022, the current outstanding loan amount is $94.7 million.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, “We continued to ramp up production in the most challenging supply chain environment of my career. We have produced 258 Energy Blocks since opening our factory in August 2019. It took 33 months to produce our first 100 and just 6 months to manufacture the next 158. At the same time, our technology team took our time-tested chemistry and packaged it into our Eos Z3 product that will double performance at 50% lower cost.”

Mastrangelo concluded, “We believe the 10-year IRA tax program provides a long-term growth catalyst for energy storage, and we continue to see a shift to longer duration energy storage projects. Our opportunity pipeline continues to grow, and our Made in America and domestic supply chain capability uniquely positions us to not only maximize Eos’ PTC benefits, but also our customer’s ITC benefits.”

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Eos will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com . To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link ( registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website for a limited time. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET November 8, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations .

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery energy storage systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding new orders in the current fiscal period to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or cancelled, we adjust orders in the current period and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus letters of intent (“LOI”) or firm commitments from customers. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a Purchase Order (“PO”) or Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) executed by both parties.

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Total revenue $ 6,065 $ 718 $ 15,258 $ 1,494 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 50,025 12,904 122,468 25,357 Research and development expenses 4,462 5,118 14,889 13,818 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,651 8,825 48,045 28,952 Loss on pre-existing agreement - - - 30,368 Loss from write-down of property, plant and equipment 496 - 2,501 11 Grant expense, net - 157 4 113 Total costs and expenses 69,634 27,004 187,907 98,619 Operating loss (63,569 ) (26,286 ) (172,649 ) (97,125 ) Interest expense, net 2,766 132 3,388 307 Interest expense, related party 2,960 3,611 7,798 3,611 Other expense (income) 1,317 (11,905 ) (10,680 ) (7,420 ) Loss before income taxes $ (70,612 ) $ (18,124 ) $ (173,155 ) $ (93,623 ) Income tax expense 110 - 45 - Net loss $ (70,722 ) $ (18,124 ) $ (173,200 ) $ (93,623 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (1.12 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (3.00 ) $ (1.79 ) Diluted $ (1.12 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (3.00 ) $ (1.79 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 63,065,884 53,636,894 57,705,811 52,307,820 Diluted 63,065,884 53,636,894 57,705,811 52,307,820

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(In thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,431 $ 104,831 Other current assets 43,204 37,741 Property and equipment, net 29,823 12,890 Other assets 27,023 13,713 Total assets 138,481 169,175 Total liabilities 226,820 136,728 Total equity (deficit) (88,339 ) 32,447

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash used in operating activities (159,129 ) (80,605 ) Cash used in investing activities (19,039 ) (20,230 ) Cash provided by financing activities 123,524 123,701 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,645 ) 22,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 105,692 121,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 51,047 $ 144,719



