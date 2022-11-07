Clover Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third quarter Insurance MCR of 86.3% and year-to-date Insurance MCR of 91.7% demonstrate positive momentum

The Company updates 2022 full year guidance to include improved 2022 Insurance MCR range of 93% to 94%

Clover intends to continue to grow Insurance business at above-market rates in 2023 but will moderate growth to prioritize profitability

Company outlines strategic reduction in number of ACO REACH participating physicians in 2023; targeting Non-Insurance MCR below 100%

The Company reports strong liquidity, delaying any requirement for additional capital at least through 2023 and potentially beyond

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) ("Clover," "Clover Health" or the "Company"), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its operating results and other business highlights.

"Strong third quarter results, led by significantly improved Insurance Medical Care Ratio ("MCR"), highlight our ability so far this year to drive more and more value via Clover Assistant," said Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli. "We believe we have proven that our wide-network high-choice plans, powered by Clover Assistant, are fundamental differentiators, with our flagship PPO plan recently maintaining a 3.5 stars rating."

Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health, added, "We continue to grow the reach and capabilities of Clover Assistant and believe that our overall growth firmly advances our mission to improve every life. We do that by supporting physicians in catching and treating conditions earlier to increase the health and well-being of their patients. I'm pleased that this growth has been accompanied by positive momentum towards profitability. That momentum is reflected in our Q3 results as well as our updated 2022 guidance, which includes an improved 2022 Insurance MCR range of 93% to 94%." Mr. Toy continued, "In addition, we believe that strong tailwinds exist for our business as we look to 2023 and beyond. We intend to continue to grow our Insurance line of business at above-market rates but are also firmly prioritizing profitability for both the Insurance and Non-Insurance lines of business. We will also leverage our learnings under our participation in the Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model, which will transition to the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health Model ("ACO REACH") in 2023, to focus on a smaller set of provider groups who we believe are best aligned to our own strategy and capabilities for delivering the best in value-based care. I'm excited about the prudent actions that we are taking in our Non-Insurance business as I believe they will accelerate us towards profitability."

Key Company highlights are as follows:

Dollars in Millions Q3'22 Q3'21 Total revenue $ 856.8 $ 427.2 Insurance MCR 86.3 % 102.5 % Non-Insurance MCR 104.2 102.4 Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses ("SG&A")(1) $ 118.0 $ 119.2 Adjusted Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses ("Adjusted SG&A") (non-GAAP)(1)(2)(3) 75.3 70.5 Net loss (75.3 ) (34.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(3) (58.3 ) (79.7 )

(1) Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses ("SG&A") is the sum of Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses presented as the GAAP measure in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

(2) Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, we updated the name of our Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) metric to Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP). There has been no change to the calculation of this metric and previously reported results of the Company were not impacted by this change.

(3) Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) to the sum of SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net loss, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are provided in the tables immediately following the consolidated financial statements below. Additional information about the Company's non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and in Appendix A.

Lives under Clover Management

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Insurance members 88,136 67,281 Non-Insurance beneficiaries 166,432 61,818 Total Lives under Clover Management 254,568 129,099

Financial Outlook

"Third quarter financial results were highlighted by strong Insurance MCR performance, outsized revenue growth, and continued moderation of Adjusted SG&A growth," said Clover Health CFO Scott Leffler. "Third quarter Insurance MCR decreased significantly year-over-year to 86.3%, and year-to-date Insurance MCR improved to 91.7%, driven by favorability in underlying operational trends as our portfolio continues to mature. Non-Insurance MCR was 104.2%, the Company continued to limit Adjusted SG&A growth, and we finished the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $783 million. For 2023, we are acutely focused on prioritizing profitability and expect to continue to improve both Insurance and Non-Insurance MCRs from 2022 levels."

For full-year 2022, Clover Health is updating its guidance as follows:

Insurance membership is expected to average 86,000 - 87,000, a growth rate of 29% - 30% as compared to the 2021 average. For the Non-Insurance business, the Company expects the average number of aligned beneficiaries to be 165,000 - 170,000, compared to an average of 62,125 in 2021.

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion. This includes projected Insurance revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and Non-Insurance revenue of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

Insurance MCR is expected to be in the range of 93% - 94%. Non-Insurance MCR is expected to be improved versus 2021 levels. As in previous guidance, significant developments related to COVID-19 and/or historical utilization trends could potentially impact these expectations.

Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) (1) is expected to be between $320 million and $330 million.

is expected to be between $320 million and $330 million. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)(1) is expected to be 9% - 10% compared to 18% in 2021.



(1) Reconciliations of projected Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) to projected SG&A and of projected Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP) to projected SG&A as a percentage of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are not provided because stock-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP), cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. Additional information about the Company's non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and in Appendix A.

MA Star Rating

CMS recently maintained Clover's PPO plan at 3.5 stars on the Medicare Star Ratings for its Medicare Advantage ("MA") plans for the 2021 measurement year, which will impact the 2024 payment year. Currently, over 90% of Clover's MA membership is served through its PPO plan. We believe that this is a significant event for Clover for several reasons. First, the Star Rating was achieved on a wide network plan that serves a higher percentage of underserved beneficiaries than is typical in the industry. Second, we have maintained this Star Rating for the second year in a row while growing at an above industry average pace - which is naturally a headwind to higher Star Ratings. We believe this Star Rating validates our tech-centric approach to Medicare and health equity is working and is applicable across the full Medicare population as opposed to only small, high-performing segments.

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS: SELECTED METRICS (in thousands) September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 782,721 $ 791,194 Total assets 1,557,679 950,804 Unpaid claims 140,276 138,604 Notes and securities payable, net of discount and deferred issuance costs 19,965 19,938 Total liabilities 1,165,699 411,487 Total stockholders' equity 391,980 539,317





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues: Premiums earned, net (Net of ceded premiums of $116 and $120, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; net of ceded premiums of $354 and $370 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) $ 267,892 $ 203,657 $ 814,566 $ 598,390 Non-Insurance revenue 585,311 222,647 1,757,579 439,020 Other income 3,614 859 5,751 2,550 Total revenues 856,817 427,163 2,577,896 1,039,960 Operating expenses: Net medical claims incurred 839,799 436,325 2,560,307 1,109,248 Salaries and benefits 70,142 73,364 209,724 201,555 General and administrative expenses 47,832 45,846 152,569 130,110 Premium deficiency reserve (benefit) expense (27,657 ) 20,761 (82,971 ) 48,661 Depreciation and amortization 616 120 2,028 398 Other expense — — — 191 Total operating expenses 930,732 576,416 2,841,657 1,490,163 Loss from operations (73,915 ) (149,253 ) (263,761 ) (450,203 ) Change in fair value of warrants payable — (115,152 ) — (66,146 ) Interest expense 404 404 1,197 2,790 Amortization of notes and securities discounts 9 22 27 13,708 Loss (gain) on investment 980 — (10,187 ) — Net loss $ (75,308 ) $ (34,527 ) $ (254,798 ) $ (400,555 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of Class A and Class B common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 477,690,204 414,572,706 475,609,571 410,417,493





Operating Segments Insurance Non-Insurance Corporate/Other Eliminations Consolidated Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Premiums earned, net (Net of ceded premiums of $116) $ 267,892 $ — $ — $ — $ 267,892 Non-Insurance revenue — 585,311 — — 585,311 Other income 957 457 15,494 (13,294 ) 3,614 Intersegment revenues — — 29,954 (29,954 ) — Net medical claims incurred 231,211 609,650 1,980 (3,042 ) 839,799 Gross profit (loss) $ 37,638 $ (23,882 ) $ 43,468 $ (40,206 ) $ 17,018





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in thousands) (Unaudited)(1) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

Net loss: $ (75,308 ) $ (34,527 ) Adjustments Interest expense 404 404 Amortization of notes and securities discount 9 22 Depreciation and amortization 616 120 Change in fair value of warrants payable — (115,152 ) Loss on investment 980 — Stock-based compensation expense 42,641 46,803 Premium deficiency reserve (benefit) expense (27,657 ) 20,761 Expenses attributable to Seek Insurance Services, Inc. 6 1,319 Expenses attributable to Character Biosciences, Inc. — 588 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (58,309 ) $ (79,662 )

(1) The table above includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SG&A (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)(1) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Salaries and benefits $ 70,142 $ 73,364 General and administrative expenses 47,832 45,846 Total SG&A 117,974 119,210 Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense (42,641 ) (46,803 ) Expenses attributable to Seek Insurance Services, Inc. (6 ) (1,319 ) Expenses attributable to Character Biosciences, Inc. — (588 ) Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) $ 75,327 $ 70,500 Total revenues $ 856,817 $ 427,163 Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) as a percentage of revenue 9 % 17 %

(1) The table above includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

