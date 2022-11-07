Benefitfocus Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results 

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that serves employers, health plans and brokers, today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results:

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $56.2 million was within the guidance range of $55 million to $57 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million was at the high end of the guidance range of $4 million to $6 million.

GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($8.6) million, compared to ($19.7) million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP EPS was ($0.25) in the third quarter of 2022 and non-GAAP EPS was ($0.12).

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022:

Developed Advanced Engagement Services – a personalized, action-oriented communications solution that helps employers and health plans create a more connected and engaging benefits experience for employees.

Named as a 2022 BenefitsPRO Luminaries honoree in the Humanizing Benefits category. The BenefitsPRO Luminaries awards, which are determined by a panel of industry experts, celebrate top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform the benefits business and set an example within the industry.

Successfully established a $140 million senior secured credit facility and repurchased the majority of our outstanding convertible senior notes.



“I want to thank and recognize our team for their efforts and accomplishments during the third quarter. Our team continued to make progress against our plan – delivering on our financial commitments as well as building on the momentum underway with key client wins and strong improvement in sales activity. Additionally, our team rolled out new, innovative products for our customers and delivered our solutions with service excellence,” said Benefitfocus President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Levin.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $56.2 million, down approximately 9% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Software services, which is comprised of both subscription and platform revenue, was $46.9 million, down 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Subscription revenue was $41.2 million, down 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Platform revenue was $5.6 million, down 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Professional services revenue was $9.3 million, down 16% compared to the third quarter of 2021.



Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($7.0) million, compared to ($18.1) million in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.25), based on ($8.6) million net loss available to common stockholders and 34.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP net loss per share of ($0.59) for the third quarter of 2021, based on ($19.7) million net loss available to common stockholders and 33.4 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($4.0) million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to ($6.3) million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.12) based on both 34.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to non-GAAP net loss of ($0.19) in the third quarter of 2021, based on 33.4 million for both basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash provided by operations was $6.0 million and free cash flow was $7.8 million, compared to cash from operations of $5.6 million and $6.9 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2021.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, totaled $55.1 million compared to $51.5 million at the end of second quarter 2022.

Recent Developments

On November 1, 2022, we issued a joint press release with Voya Financial, Inc. (“Voya”) announcing that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) for Voya to acquire Benefitfocus, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement.

Details regarding the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement can be found in our amended Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 4, 2022 and the joint press release issued by the Company and Voya on November 1, 2022.

Business Outlook

As a result of the proposed transaction with Voya, Benefitfocus is suspending financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. As previously announced, Benefitfocus has cancelled its earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, that had originally been scheduled for November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense; transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed; restructuring costs; impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; other costs not core to our business; loss on settlement of lawsuits; and changes in fair value of contingently returnable consideration. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our need to increase sales and achieve consistent GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and retain qualified personnel; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; our reliance on channel relationships; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

843-981-8898

pr@benefitfocus.com



Investor Relations:

Doug Kuckelman

843-790-7460

ir@benefitfocus.com

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 56,190 $ 62,026 $ 174,002 $ 187,993 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 29,864 31,247 88,845 87,870 Gross profit 26,326 30,779 85,157 100,123 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 10,029 12,669 30,596 34,481 Research and development 12,376 11,062 35,782 32,997 General and administrative 10,455 12,156 33,261 35,589 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets – – 1,769 4,003 Change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration – – (719 ) – Restructuring costs – – 1,006 4,127 Total operating expenses 32,860 35,887 101,695 111,197 Loss from operations (6,534 ) (5,108 ) (16,538 ) (11,074 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 223 52 307 163 Interest expense (2,918 ) (5,556 ) (7,876 ) (16,757 ) Gain (loss) on repurchase of convertible senior notes 1,930 (7,520 ) 1,930 (7,520 ) Other income 362 120 844 142 Total other expense, net (403 ) (12,904 ) (4,795 ) (23,972 ) Loss before income taxes (6,937 ) (18,012 ) (21,333 ) (35,046 ) Income tax expense 49 42 94 125 Net loss (6,986 ) (18,054 ) (21,427 ) (35,171 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (4,800 ) (4,800 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (8,586 ) $ (19,654 ) $ (26,227 ) $ (39,971 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,986 ) $ (18,054 ) $ (21,427 ) $ (35,171 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 34,279,464 33,354,624 33,937,778 32,978,394 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 648 $ 511 $ 1,852 $ 1,475 Sales and marketing 916 963 2,662 2,470 Research and development 752 589 1,766 1,210 General and administrative 1,902 2,532 4,442 5,339 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 610 $ 332 $ 1,842 $ 1,005 Sales and marketing 127 78 400 231 Research and development 236 110 685 336 General and administrative 100 48 292 133 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 19 $ 80 $ 115 $ 240



Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

September 30,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,124 $ 31,001 Marketable securities – 37,049 Accounts receivable, net 27,598 16,491 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 18,307 27,615 Total current assets 101,029 112,156 Property and equipment, net 24,728 27,202 Financing lease right-of-use assets 48,445 56,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 615 774 Intangible assets, net 17,915 21,134 Goodwill 34,237 34,237 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 6,744 8,864 Total assets $ 233,713 $ 260,841 Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,064 $ 10,565 Accrued expenses 7,552 9,451 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,208 16,411 Deferred revenue, current portion 30,443 27,756 Long-term debt, current portion 5,186 – Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,607 7,378 Contingent consideration – 675 Total current liabilities 71,060 72,236 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,364 2,377 Convertible senior notes 6,836 107,281 Long-term debt, net of current portion 105,349 – Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net of current portion 72,581 75,758 Other non-current liabilities 392 313 Total liabilities 258,582 257,965 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 79,193 79,193 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 shares authorized,

34,392,269 and 33,460,545 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 34 33 Additional paid-in capital 384,886 431,874 Accumulated deficit (488,982 ) (508,224 ) Total stockholders' deficit (104,062 ) (76,317 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 233,713 $ 260,841



Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (21,427 ) $ (35,171 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,955 18,976 Stock-based compensation expense 10,722 10,494 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 507 8,590 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 19 3,259 Rent expense less than payments (82 ) (41 ) Change in fair value of contingently returnable assets (719 ) – Non-cash accretion income from investments 29 741 Amortization of debt issuance costs 58 – Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment 1,769 4,074 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (1,930 ) 7,520 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (11,107 ) 1,872 Accrued interest on investments 284 161 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 9,591 4,009 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 2,493 1,238 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,696 ) 6,960 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,203 ) (2,136 ) Deferred revenue 2,674 (3,441 ) Other non-current liabilities 80 191 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,017 27,296 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments held-to-maturity – (91,361 ) Proceeds from short-term investments held-to-maturity – 100,588 Maturities of investments available-for-sale 22,045 – Sales of investments available-for-sale 14,691 – Business combination, net of cash acquired (500 ) – Purchases of property and equipment (6,116 ) (7,454 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 30,120 1,773 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 112,000 – Repurchase of convertible senior notes (111,628 ) (98,678 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,841 ) – Cancellation of convertible senior notes capped call hedge 6 98 Payments of preferred dividends (4,800 ) (4,800 ) Proceeds from contingently returnable consideration 879 – Payments of contingent consideration (675 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 58 322 Payments on financing obligations (327 ) (226 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (5,686 ) (3,902 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,014 ) (107,186 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,123 (78,117 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 31,001 90,706 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 55,124 $ 12,589 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ – $ 945 Debt issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 53 $ –



Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 26,326 $ 30,779 $ 85,157 $ 100,123 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 610 332 1,842 1,005 Stock-based compensation expense 648 511 1,852 1,475 Total net adjustments 1,258 843 3,694 2,480 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,584 $ 31,622 $ 88,851 $ 102,603 Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income: Operating loss $ (6,534 ) $ (5,108 ) $ (16,538 ) $ (11,074 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,073 568 3,219 1,705 Stock-based compensation expense 4,218 4,595 10,722 10,494 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 19 80 115 240 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets — — 1,769 4,003 Change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration — — (719 ) — Costs not core to our business 1,171 542 5,926 4,140 Total net adjustments 6,481 5,785 21,032 20,582 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (53 ) $ 677 $ 4,494 $ 9,508 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (6,986 ) $ (18,054 ) $ (21,427 ) $ (35,171 ) Depreciation 2,958 3,615 9,456 10,682 Amortization of software development costs 2,462 2,268 7,280 6,589 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,073 568 3,219 1,705 Interest income (223 ) (52 ) (307 ) (163 ) Interest expense 2,918 5,556 7,876 16,757 Income tax expense 49 42 94 125 Stock-based compensation expense 4,218 4,595 10,722 10,494 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 19 80 115 240 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets — — 1,769 4,003 Change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration — — (719 ) — Restructuring costs — — 1,006 4,127 (Gain) loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes (1,930 ) 7,520 (1,930 ) 7,520 Costs not core to our business 1,171 542 5,926 4,140 Total net adjustments 12,715 24,734 44,507 66,219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,729 $ 6,680 $ 23,080 $ 31,048 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (6,986 ) $ (18,054 ) $ (21,427 ) $ (35,171 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,073 568 3,219 1,705 Stock-based compensation expense 4,218 4,595 10,722 10,494 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 19 80 115 240 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets — — 1,769 4,003 Change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration — — (719 ) — (Gain) loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes (1,930 ) 7,520 (1,930 ) 7,520 Costs not core to our business 1,171 542 5,926 4,140 Total net adjustments 4,551 13,305 19,102 28,102 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,435 ) $ (4,749 ) $ (2,325 ) $ (7,069 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,435 ) $ (4,749 ) $ (2,325 ) $ (7,069 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (4,800 ) (4,800 ) Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders $ (4,035 ) $ (6,349 ) $ (7,125 ) $ (11,869 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,279,464 33,354,624 33,937,778 32,978,394 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 34,279,464 33,354,624 33,937,778 32,978,394 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.36 ) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 9,716 $ 9,369 $ 6,017 $ 27,296 Purchases of property and equipment (2,205 ) (2,971 ) (6,116 ) (7,454 ) Cash paid for restructuring costs 262 502 1,566 1,886 Total net adjustments (1,943 ) (2,469 ) (4,550 ) (5,568 ) Free Cash Flow $ 7,773 $ 6,900 $ 1,467 $ 21,728



