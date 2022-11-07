Christel Mauffet-Smith Joins Arteris as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Proven executive with vast IP and design automation software experience to lead international teams and accelerate customer success

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Christel Mauffet-Smith has joined the company as its Executive Vice President of Global Sales. She will have worldwide responsibility for sales, field engineering and customer support and will serve as a vital part of the executive team.



“We are pleased to welcome Christel Mauffet-Smith to our leadership team,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Christel brings a unique combination of engineering, sales, strategic thinking and operational skills to ensure customer success. She has a proven track record of strategic account growth, collaborative relationships and organizational efficiency, which will help Arteris expand its customer reach and successful product deployments.”

Ms. Mauffet-Smith brings more than two decades of successfully leading and building winning teams to deliver growth and customer success in market-leading system IP and semiconductor companies. Most recently, she served as a Sales Group Leader at Cadence with global responsibility for sales, customer success and growth of all technologies across key strategic accounts. Previously, she held various sales leadership positions at Ansys and Synopsys where she built and managed large, high-performing, cross-functional and multidisciplinary global engineering, sales and field applications teams. Ms. Mauffet-Smith holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from École Polytechnique de Nantes.

“I am honored to join Arteris and build on the foundation of its incredible team, leading-edge products and innovative vision,” said Christel Mauffet-Smith, executive vice president of global sales at Arteris. “The company’s technologies provide a framework for customer success that I am passionate about developing by growing high-energy and results-oriented sales and AE teams.”

