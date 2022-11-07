Team D3 is Taking on the Construction Industry Using Data

The construction industry is taking on new life with the integration and automation of data within construction projects. Team D3 is bringing their decades of AECO and manufacturing expertise to the table to improve and revolutionize the construction industry with Team D3 Construction Solutions.

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team D3 is applying their years of experience in the AECO and manufacturing industries to the construction space. Team D3 Construction Solutions combines the power of Autodesk Construction Cloud with automation and data techniques that help construction leaders visualize, utilize, and energize their project data. Visit us at info.mg-aec.com/construction-solutions to learn more about Team D3 Construction Solutions.

Traditional construction has struggled to connect data from pre-construction to post-construction entities like architects and sub-contractors. With Team D3 Construction Solutions, construction project managers and construction leaders can communicate and collaborate with contractors throughout the pipeline, removing redundancies and increasing efficiency. By combining the strength of D3 Technologies (manufacturing), MG (AECO), and Ecad (process & power) under the Team D3 banner, we bring construction solutions to the next level.

"Our years of experience in workflow analysis, automation, and efficient implementation in AECO and manufacturing now meet at the confluence of the Coalition of Brands. These are exciting times which are positively impacting the industry from schematic design, manufacturing, construction, and deliverables." – Scott Bailey, President of MG

Team D3 Construction Solutions Differentiators:

Over 70+ years of experience

Autodesk Construction Cloud Elite Partner

Combination of manufacturing and construction techniques

Cloud-based construction workflows

Horizontal, vertical, & industrialized construction solutions

Strategic partnerships with Autodesk, ESRI, & Concert

Data management for the entire construction project lifecycle

Personalized automation integrations

Team D3 Construction Solutions includes several strategic partners like ESRI and Concert that enhance the effectiveness of Autodesk Construction Cloud. Our partnership with ESRI allows us to incorporate their powerful GIS engine with construction to provide precise geo-spatial data for construction projects. Concert enables our customers to encrypt and securely view, edit, and store documents using blockchain technology.

About Team D3

As business consultants, we drive desired business transformations in our clients by leveraging the latest in Digital, Design, and Data (D3) Technologies utilizing our proven processes and continuous improvement methodologies.

It is with our unrivaled expertise and unrelenting passion for the industries we serve that we become a true business partner who understands we succeed only when our clients succeed. http://www.TeamD3.com

