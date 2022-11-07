Novata to Support the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association Summit

Novata experts will be present to interact and engage in pressing industry conversations with participants of the 2022 ILPA Summit

Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced its support and sponsorship of the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association's (ILPA) Summit. Held in New York City, the annual ILPA Summit provides private equity professionals the opportunity to develop, build and maintain important relationships.

Novata provides customers with a clear on-ramp for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions. Founded with the mission to help enable a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism, Novata is a public benefit corporation formed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global, Omidyar Network, and more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds.

"With a worldwide community of institutional investor members, ILPA plays a critical role in the industry by providing a platform for the organization's professionals to engage with peers on pressing topics, such as progress on ESG initiatives," said Scott Kennedy, Co-Founder and President at Novata. "As ESG rises as an increasingly important consideration for institutional limited partners, we are delighted to support this year's ILPA Summit to provide ESG guidance and resources for those who attend."

With mounting pressure from regulators, investors, customers, and employees to increase data transparency, Novata's platform, designed by the GP community, is the simple first step for private equity and private credit firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

"We are very pleased to have Novata's support of the 2022 ILPA Summit," said Greg Durst, ILPA Managing Director of Corporate Development. "We're pleased to work with a leading ESG data software company like Novata that is helping to drive ESG adoption in the private equity space – a pressing topic of discussion that is top-of-mind for ILPA members."

Since Novata's platform launch in April, Novata has also welcomed a range of private equity and credit firms to the General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC) and has experienced significant global demand for its ESG data management platform.

To learn more about Novata and its ESG data management platform, please visit www.novata.com.

About ILPA

With nearly 600 member institutions representing over 2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries. Our members include public and private pensions, insurers, endowments and foundations, family offices, development finance institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. Our policy agenda is focused on strengthening the private equity asset class through strong governance, alignment of interests, and transparency. For more information, please visit ILPA.org.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

