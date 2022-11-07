Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Liquid Spray Bottle (TLP 189)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved spraying tube for bottles, canisters and containers, that can be sprayed in any position, even when tilted or held in an angled position or upside down," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the FLIPSY (TUBE II). My design also allows you to dispense the entire contents of the spray container."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a liquid spray bottle. In doing so, it enables the container to be sprayed/dispersed when held in the upside down or tilted back position. As a result, it increases flexibility and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

