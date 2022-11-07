National Veteran Business Development Council is just days away from kicking off its annual National Event.
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
The goal of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, is to bring together professionals and Veteran businesses; providing procurement opportunities.
We are excited for Veteran-Owned businesses across the country to have the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is just days away from kicking off its live annual National Event; with Corporations and Veterans from around the country preparing for the best Supplier-Veteran Business matchmaking event there is. November 9th, 2022 starts NVBDC’s return of the National Conference, in person, for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic started. The 2-day conference event has officially sold out, and registration is now closed.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
The goal of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022, is to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, business relationships, and education opportunities.
NVBDC is excited to announce their Corporate Members who are sponsoring this year’s NVBDC Veteran Matchmaking Conference. (In no particular order.)
• DTE
• MassMutual
• Adient
• Consumers Energy
• State Compensation Insurance Fund
• Ally construction services
• CVS Health
• AT&T
• Raytheon Technologies
• MEDC/Pure Michigan
• MetLife
• Stellantis
• Boston Scientific
• U.S. Veteran’s Magazine
• Sonoco
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. (Please check out the agenda for more information.) The Conference will feature 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
