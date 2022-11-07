A BLEND OF SCIENCE AND THE BIBLE
Author David D. Moon composes a book based on the Bible and scientific facts.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David D. Moon tackles the connection between quantum science and biblical facts. Moon proposes that the extensive element transmutations occurred from intense hydrodynamics during the flood of Noah, which is stated in Genesis 6-8.
Paleontologists and geologists study the ages of fossils, rocks, and minerals and deduce the ages of geologic strata in the Geologic Column. The discovery of cold fusion by the fusion of hydrogen to make helium and energy inside metal electrodes at room temperature in 1989 was announced by Drs. Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons at the University of Utah. Moon is making the connection between the intervening nuclear changes during Noah's flood and lays up a test for the notion. A tank of water, an outboard motor, and the utilization of bismuth metal would all be put to the test. Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, welcomes anyone who has an interest in physical science or engineering to explore the novel theory of Earth's elemental transmutations and the ensuing change in radioactive element dating of earth elements.
David Moon is a former high school teacher who taught physical sciences in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota. Moon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education from Mankato State College and is the inventor of a cold fusion energy device named the Nucleovoltaic Cell, which is designed to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity. Moon now lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
