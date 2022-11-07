Submit Release
SCIENCE AND THE BIBLE

Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

Author David D. Moon composes a book based on Carbon Dating and the Genesis Flood.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball talks about the credible connection between quantum science and biblical facts. The ages of fossils, rocks, and minerals are studied by paleontologists and geologists and deduce the ages of geologic strata in the Geologic Column.

David Moon proposes that the extensive element transmutations occurred from intense hydrodynamics during the flood of Noah, as stated in Genesis 6-8. During the event, the alteration of radioactive elements formed, which results in unreliable radioactive dating results. In 1989, cold fusion was discovered, which hydrogen needs to make helium and energy inside metal electrodes at room temperature --this was announced by Drs. Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons at the University of Utah. The book, In Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, invites scientists and non-scientists to examine the new hypothesis of Earth’s element transmutations and the consequential alteration of dating earth material by the use of radioactive elements.

David Moon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education from Mankato State College, which is now Minnesota State University, Mankato. Moon was a former high school teacher and taught physical sciences in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota. He has worked in the field of cold fusion theory since 1989 and has released an impressive number of publications. Moon currently resides in Minneapolis, MN.



