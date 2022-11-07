LUISA PLANCHER SHARES HER VISION TO MAKE THE NATION GREAT
A narrative written by author Luisa Plancher will help people understand how to build a beautiful country.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Strength of the Nation” follows a narrative about Luisa and her life on Earth. One day she encounters an angel who starts guiding her and pointing her on the path of making the world a better place to live.
Donald Trump's election as president inspired the creation of a chapter from an unfinished book by the author. She decided to participate after realizing how it complemented the president's mission to restore greatness to America. With the guidance of the Lord, Plancher assists people who aspire to enter the political field in their quest to truly understand the constitutional monarchy. According to her, a country should start by doing what He has done for the world to be great.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian School Teacher who married an American citizen and then relocated to the United States of America, where she went on to earn a degree in Political Science. She pursued a career in social work, began writing in 1980, and, in a previous book, started to explore how to make our nation of the USA even stronger than it is. The author was still working on the idea for “The Strength of the Nation” when Trump was elected president. The victory of Trump's presidency motivated her to expand her ideas on this subject.
She also takes pleasure in her Christian Faith and is honest about it in all her efforts.
