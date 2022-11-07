NewEdge Wealth Opens New Office in Miami Florida
Wealth management firm, NewEdge Wealth, has announced the opening of its new office in Brickell, Miami.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewEdge Wealth LLC., a wealth management firm assisting ultra-high-net-worth, institutional, and family office clients, has opened another office in Southern Florida. The Miami office is the firm’s second in the area with a six-person team led by Patrick Dwyer. The firm aims to provide select clients with a personalized level of service designed to help organize and simplify their lives.
“I am excited and humbled to lead an amazing team of professionals dedicated to serving our client's needs at every level,” says Patrick Dwyer, Managing Director. “With the opening of our new office in Florida, we hope to expand our reach to top industry talents in the region.”
Dwyer joined NewEdge Wealth in 2021 as managing director of the firm and has earned numerous accolades. He was listed as Forbes #1 in Florida’s “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors,” and Forbes #5 in America’s Top Wealth Advisors. In addition, he was listed as Baron’s #4 Top Private Wealth Advisory Teams and Baron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors in America, as well as Financial Times’ Top 400 Financial Advisors.
NewEdge Wealth, a division of NewEdge Capital Group, services over $30 billion in client assets and continues to attract top industry talent while exponentially growing its national brand. Recently, the firm announced its expansion to California last month in Manhattan Beach. New Edge Wealth now has two offices in South Florida, as well as locations in Park City; UT, Pittsburgh; PA, and Stamford; CT.
NewEdge Wealth offers a variety of institutional-caliber products and services through technology. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation.
For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.
