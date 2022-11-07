Seismic Named a Leader and Recognized as Having Built "The Most Comprehensive Solution in the Marketplace" by Independent Research Firm

In the latest market evaluation, Seismic received the highest scores possible in 26 of 33 criteria

Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 report. According to the Forrester report, "Seismic is a good fit for SMBs to large enterprises that want the most fully featured solution … from a vendor committed to growth and innovation."

In the report, Forrester evaluated sales content solution providers based on a 33-criterion assessment of each company's current offering, strategy, and market presence. Seismic earned the highest score possible in the market presence category, and in 26 of the 33 criteria, including five out of six strategy category criteria:

Product vision

Performance

Market approach

Innovation roadmap

Partner ecosolution

The Forrester report states that "Seismic's years of market leadership and strong financial position have enabled it to build the most comprehensive solution in the marketplace..." The report also notes that Seismic "has leveraged its explosive growth to acquire complementary solutions… to deliver on its vision of a comprehensive, integrated enablement cloud."

"In their report, Forrester recommends that organizations should seek an enablement platform provider with a full suite of features and a strong record of innovation, which is why we are excited to receive the highest scores possible in 26 criteria. We believe the Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the only platform that truly fills these requirements," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "We're honored to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ and we believe it signifies our longstanding leadership in this industry. We look forward to continuing to work together with our customers and the industry to realize the true power of transformational enablement."

To read more about the findings of The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022, download the full report on Seismic's website.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world's largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

