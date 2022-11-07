Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Report 2022-2027: Upsurge in Renewable Energy Investment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market (2022-2027) by Voltage, Type, Applications, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is estimated to be USD 12.03 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.22 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.82%.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentations

The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is segmented based on Voltage, Type, Applications, End-User, and Geography.

By Voltage, the market is classified into 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V & Above.

By Type, the market is classified into Stationary and Motive.

By Applications, the market is classified into Automotive, Passenger Vehicle, Motorcycle, Ups, Industrial, Energy Storage, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into OEM and OEM Aftermarket.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Upsurge in Renewable Energy Investment

Easy Recyclability of AGM Batteries

Increasing Demand for AGM Batteries for a Wide Range of High-Current Applications

Restraints

Inclination Toward Other Effective Alternatives in The Energy Storage Space

Safety-Related Issues

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of High-Performance Engine Starter Batteries in Vehicles

Increase in Renewable Energy Generation Target

Challenges

Lower Specific Energy Than Other Batteries

Growth of Electric Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Voltage

7 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Type

8 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Applications

9 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By End-User

10 Americas' Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

11 Europe's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

13 APAC's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adventure Power

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

C&D Technologies Inc

Centennial Batteries

Clarios (Brookfield Business Partners L.P)

Defender Industries Inc

Duracell Inc

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc

EnerSys

EXIDE INDUSTRIES Ltd

Fullriver Battery

Johnson Controls Inc

MK Battery

ODYSSEY batteries (EnerSys)

Power Sonic Corp (The Blackbird Group)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Trojan Battery Company LLC (C&D Technologies Inc)

Tudor India Ltd (CMP BATTERIES Ltd)

Universal Power Group Inc (Zunicom)

