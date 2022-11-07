Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Hawaii - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, November 7, 2022 -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Hawaii is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Thankfully, Hawaii does not contain any naturally-occurring asbestos deposits. However, Hawaiians who worked in the shipping, agricultural, energy and military industries are at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma. In addition, most Hawaiian structures built prior to 1980 used asbestos products. As a result, renovations and demolitions in the state should be performed in conjunction with a certified asbestos abatement specialist.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Hawaii include, but are not limited to, Ford Isle Tower, Erra Plantation, Kikei Plantation, Laie Plantation, Kalihi Pumping Station, Waialua Plantation, Ewa Sugar Mill, Waialua Sugar Mill, Waiakea Mill, Waiakea Steam Plant, Kahe Power Plant, Hawaiian Electric Waiau Power Plant, California and Hawaiian Sugar Company, Honolulu Plantation Company, Chevron USA, Inc., Tesoro Hawaii, Dillingham Petroleum Corporation, Standard Oil, Hilo Electric Light Company, Kanoehe Rauch Company, Kohala Sugar Company, W.A. Ramsey, Ltd., C and C, Inc., Hawaiian Electric Light Company, Hawaiian Agricultural Company, Hawaiian Can Products, Hilo Coast Processing Company, Ltd., Hilo Electric Power and Refrigerator Company, Hilo Sugar Company, Laupahoehoe Sugar Company, Olaa Sugar Company, Paauhau Sugar Plantation Company, Pepeeko Sugar Company, Alexander & Baldwin, Maui Electric Company, Aloha State Sales Company, American Sanitary Laundry Company, Bechtel Power Corporation, American Factors, Ltd., C. Brewer & Company, California Packing Corporation, Castle & Cook, Inc., Dole Food Company, Electric Automobile Company, Ewa Plantation Company, Gear Lansing and Company, Grumman Ecosystems Corporation, H. Hackfeld and Company, H.R. Worthington, Hakalau Plantation Company, Hawaii Water Works, LLC, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Hawaiian Equipment Company, Hawaiian Linen Supply, Hawaiian Pineapple Company, Hawaiian Tuna Packers, Ltd., Hilo Drywall Company, Inc., Honokaa Sugar Company, Honolulu Brewing & Malting Company, Electric Company, Ltd., Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., American Sugar Company, Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, H. R. Worthington, Honolulu Gas Company, Honolulu Iron Works, Honolulu Laundry Company, Ltd., Kekaha Sugar Company, Ltd., Honolulu Rapid Transit and Land Company, H. Hackfield and Company, Halstead Brothers, Puna Sugar Company, Ltd., Hutchinson Sugar Plantation Company, Kahuku Plantation Company, Kilauea Sugar Plantation Company, Lambert-Cole, Inc., Honolulu Shipyard, Pacific Marine & Supply, Lewers & Cooke, Libby, McNeill & Libby, Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America, Mason Contractors Association of Hawaii, Haiku Sugar Company, McBryde Sugar Company, Oahu Ice and Electric Company, Oahu Sugar Company, Onomea Sugar Company, McBride Sugar Company, Olokele Sugar Company, Ltd., Owens-Corning Fiberglas, Pioneer Mill Company, Ltd., Troy Laundry Machinery Company, Ltd., Von Hamm-Young Company, Waiahole Water Company, Waimanalo Sugar Company, Waimea Sugar Company, Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Waialua Agricultural Company, Schofield Barracks and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
