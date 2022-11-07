Submit Release
ReShape Lifesciences™ to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be Held at 8:00 am ET on Monday, November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a corporate update, on Monday, November 14, 2022, pre-market.

Management will host a conference call on November 14 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.

An archived replay will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:                                        
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com                                       

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

 


