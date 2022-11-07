Product Sales Growth Being Driven by Technological Developments in Portable Density Meters: Fact.MR Analysis

Global sales of density meters are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the next 5 years (2022-2027)

Equipment that measures the density of substances is known as a density meter. In most cases, the density of the sample/solution being detected is determined in relation to its mass. These metrics help the manufacturing and processing sectors in increasing the effectiveness of their operations.

The market for density meters is expanding as a result of the existence of regulatory requirements for measuring gaseous and liquid solutions of various sectors and the rising attention of oil and gas companies from the downstream sector given towards improving their operations. The market is benefiting from the growing use of density meters in the food, beverage, and chemical sectors. Governments’ enforcement of safety regulations to uphold the standard of ready-to-eat foods and soft drinks is anticipated to spur industry expansion. Density meters measure alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to produce reliable findings.

Because of their ability to fit in the hand and be used while on the go, portable density meters dominate the market. Backed by technological developments, portable density meters are now self-explanatory and do not require a user manual. Due to their advantages such as autonomous sampling, improved workflow, quick sample entering, and effort minimization, they are in great demand for chemistry applications as well as food & beverage manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a profitable marketplace for density meter producers due to rapid industrialization across the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of density meters are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the next 5 years (2022-2027).

The global density meter market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by 2027.

China’s market is expected to reach US$ 231 million by 2027.

The process segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027.

“Potential growth possibilities for the density meter market are being created by the rising demand for tough and corrosion-resistant liquid density meters for harsh liquid measurement”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Oil & Gas Industry Accounts for Highest Sales of Density Meters

The oil and gas industry is a vast one with multiple uses and operations. The following core categories could be used to generally classify them: discovery, extraction, manufacturing, processing, marketing, and transportation. Tracking the density of gases and oil that are being delivered for various purposes is a common feature of applications.

In the downstream procedures employed in the oil and gas sector, where purification and evaluation of the purified sample are carried out prior to manufacturing, density metres are used. The density metres are also used in a wide range of application areas, such as product quality control in manufacturing, mass measurement, product identification on multi-product pipelines, tanker truck & railway loading stations, and aviation refuelling.

Competitive Landscape

To gain a competitive edge during the projection period, the companies are investing in the introduction of advanced meters and expanding their market share through several collaborations.

March 2022 - For quality assurance, investigation, and development, the pharmaceutical industries use digital density meters. The partnership between Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen has expanded to include better data workflow, which aids in the identification and creation of novel cancer therapies. The businesses offer cutting-edge technologies and efficient workflows for biopharmaceutical research and development laboratories to quickly characterize complex therapeutic proteins.



Key Companies Profiled

Anton Paar GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emerson Electric Co.

Mettler Toledo

Endress+Hauser AG

Horiba Ltd.

Integrated Security Technologies

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lemis Baltic

Key Segments in Density Meter Industry Research

By Implementation : Process Lab





By Type :

Benchtop Portable





By Application :

Ultrasonic Vibrating Optical Microwave Nuclear Others





By Vertical :

Water & Wastewater Oil & Gas Chemicals Metals & Mining Food & Beverages Others





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global density meter market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of implementation (process, lab), type (benchtop, portable), application (ultrasonic, vibrating, optical, microwave, nuclear, others), and vertical (water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, metals & mining, food & beverages, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

