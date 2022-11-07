Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 50 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

Primary myelofibrosis Pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 55+ primary myelofibrosis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline primary myelofibrosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the primary myelofibrosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s primary myelofibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for primary myelofibrosis treatment.

Key primary myelofibrosis companies such as Nippon Shinyaku, Kartos Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Pharmaxis, MorphoSys, Merck & Co, AbbVie, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, Keros Therapeutics, Galecto, Telios Pharma, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Imago BioSciences, Roche, Incyte Corporation, Disc Medicine, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Samus Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for primary myelofibrosis to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising primary myelofibrosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NS 018, KRT-232, TP 3654, PXS 5505, Pelabresib, ACE-536, Navitoclax, Jaktinib, Imetelstat, KER-050, GB 2064, TL-895, TQ05105, Bomedemstat, RO7490677, INCB000928, LDE225, DISC-0974, BMS-986158, BMS 986416, LNK01002, PU-H71, TBX-2400, CK0804, ABBV-744, JAB-8263, Tasquinimod, Mivebresib, 9-ING-41, Itacitinib, PU-H-71, Selinexor, and others.

In June 2022, Cellenkos announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase Ib, open-label study of CK0804 as an add-on therapy to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who experience a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib.

In June 2022, Imago Biosciences presented updated positive data from its ongoing global Phase II clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with advanced myelofibrosis. Bomedemstat was generally safe and well-tolerated in patients with myelofibrosis.

In June 2022, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology announced the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for TP-3654, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology's proprietary investigational oral inhibitor of PIM kinases, for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

In June 2022, AbbVie announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase II REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and difficult to treat blood cancer. These data reinforced the importance of early intervention in myelofibrosis and the potential to achieve improved clinical outcomes.

In February 2022, Active Biotech entered into an exclusive license agreement with Oncode Institute in the Netherlands for the global rights to patents relating to the use of tasquinimod and other inhibitors of S100 for use in the treatment of myelofibrosis.

The primary myelofibrosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage primary myelofibrosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the primary myelofibrosis clinical trial landscape.

Primary Myelofibrosis Overview

Primary myelofibrosis is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced by fibrous scar-like material. Primary myelofibrosis progressive bone marrow failure over time. Under normal circumstances, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibers for stem cells to divide and grow on.

Feelings of discomfort, pain, or fullness in the upper left side of the abdomen are common symptoms. An enlarged spleen can also pressure the stomach, causing bloating, indigestion, and a loss of appetite. A physical examination that reveals an enlarged spleen, blood tests, and a bone marrow examination are used for primary myelofibrosis diagnosis.

Primary myelofibrosis is generally thought to be an incurable disease, but with primary myelofibrosis treatment, many people can live comfortably and symptom-free for a long time. The disease’s natural course can vary significantly between individuals.





A snapshot of the Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pelabresib MorphoSys Phase III Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitor Oral Navitoclax AbbVie Phase III Apoptosis stimulant; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitor Oral KRT-232 Kartos Therapeutics Phase II/III Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitor Oral NS 018 Nippon Shinyaku Phase II Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; Src-Family kinase inhibitor Oral GB-2064 Galecto Phase II LOXL2 protein inhibitors Oral TP 3654 Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Phase I/II 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor; Proto oncogene proteins c pim 1 inhibitor Oral LNK01002 Lynk Pharmaceuticals Phase I Protein kinase inhibitor Oral

Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

The primary myelofibrosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of primary myelofibrosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule, Antibody

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule, Antibody Primary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Janus kinase-2 inhibitors, Src-Family kinase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitors, 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene proteins c pim 1 inhibitors, Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors, TGF-beta superfamily protein inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors, Telomerase inhibitors, Erythropoiesis stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, BRD2 protein inhibitors; BRD3 protein inhibitors; BRD4 protein inhibitors

Key Primary Myelofibrosis Companies: Nippon Shinyaku, Kartos Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Pharmaxis, MorphoSys, Merck & Co, AbbVie, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, Keros Therapeutics, Galecto, Telios Pharma, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Imago BioSciences, Roche, Incyte Corporation, Disc Medicine, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Samus Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and others

Key Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapies: NS 018, KRT-232, TP 3654, PXS 5505, Pelabresib, ACE-536, Navitoclax, Jaktinib, Imetelstat, KER-050, GB 2064, TL-895, TQ05105, Bomedemstat, RO7490677, INCB000928, LDE225, DISC-0974, BMS-986158, BMS 986416, LNK01002, PU-H71, TBX-2400, CK0804, ABBV-744, JAB-8263, Tasquinimod, Mivebresib, 9-ING-41, Itacitinib, PU-H-71, Selinexor, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Primary Myelofibrosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Pelabresib: MorphoSys 7. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 NS-018: Nippon Shinyaku 8. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 TP 3654: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology 10. Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Primary Myelofibrosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

