Courtemanche & Associates are healthcare accreditation & regulatory compliance experts
Their team prides itself in its ability to help healthcare providers exceed regulatory compliance standards.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates Specializes in Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting Services. With over two centuries of combined experience, their team is well-versed across multiple accreditations and regulatory compliance disciplines. The Courtemanche & Associates team of consultants helps clients navigate the complex regulatory world and achieve their healthcare accreditation goals.
Knowledge of Standards with:
TJC
CMS
DNV
AAAHC
CIHQ
Proficient in:
Clinical
The Physical Environment
Life Safety
Expertise across:
Hospitals
Behavioral Health Programs
Ambulatory Programs
Critical Access Hospitals
Acute Care
Long Term Care
Meet Their Core Team of Healthcare Experts
An outstanding group of healthcare professionals. Their core team and top-notch partners provide a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and experience to assist your organization with performance improvement and patient safety goals.
Patricia Cook, BS, R.Ph, HACP
Senior Consultant and Head of Consulting Services
Working in collaboration with the C&A Leaders, Pat manages Courtemanche & Associate’s business development initiatives and oversees the clinical delivery of services and support. With her extensive healthcare experience, Pat serves as a knowledgeable resource to new and existing clients, helping to guide them through their accreditation and regulatory needs.
A Registered Pharmacist, Pat has nearly four decades of healthcare administrative and regulatory experience with extensive knowledge in the requirements of The Joint Commission (TJC), DNV, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) including knowledge in their survey process, auditing approach and survey outcome determination. Her experience with regulatory compliance, licensure and accreditation spans over 25 years and involved survey coordination and survey readiness and response across hospital, long term care, ambulatory care, behavioral health, and home care practice settings. She also holds the following certifications, Six Sigma Green Belt, Certified Healthcare Accreditation Professional (HACP), and is a Master Trainer in TeamSTEPPS.
Chris Pratt, MS, BSN, HACP
Senior Consultant
Chris Pratt has more than 33 years of clinical and leadership experience working in varying healthcare positions from the bedside to the Boardroom. He is trained in the survey process, auditing approach and survey outcome determination utilized by The Joint Commission (TJC), DNV, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and other regulatory agencies and accrediting organizations. He assists organizations with post-survey activities, education, patient safety strategies, and quality improvement initiatives, and has experience in various health care settings including acute care, behavioral health, and ambulatory care settings. Mr. Pratt is trained as a DNV Internal Auditor for Healthcare, also trained in the use of Lean tools, project management and is a TeamSTEPPS instructor. He is certified in the CMS Healthcare Accreditation Certification Program (HACP) through CIHQ.
Denise Smith, RN, MS, CLNC, HACP
Senior Consultant
Denise Smith has extensive knowledge in the requirements of The Joint Commission (TJC), DNV, AAAHC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) including knowledge in their survey process, auditing approach and survey outcome determination. She has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in Infection Prevention, Sterile Processing, Legal Nurse Consulting, Quality and Resource Management, Clinical Education, and acute inpatient and outpatient care settings.
In her Quality Improvement roles, she has assisted organizations with regulatory readiness, plans of correction, infection control, policy development and medical staff credentialing. Her insights and understanding of the regulations were instrumental in the development of tools and resources that enabled successful organizational adherence to regulatory standards.
She is a certified CMS Healthcare Accreditation Professional through CIHQ, is trained as a DNV Internal Auditor for Healthcare and is a certified Legal Nurse Consultant. She is a member of the American Association of Legal Nurse Consultant, the National Alliance of Certified Legal Nurse Consultants and The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has more than 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to ensure that all of their clientele is up to date on any possible regulatory challenges they may face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
