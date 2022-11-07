Lease Management Market

Growing adoption of cloud services has also encouraged many organizations to adopt cloud-based lease management software.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND,OR, UNITED STATE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Lease Management Market Expected to Reach USD 9 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The rise in demand for secured transactions, growth in cyber security, and advancements in IT sectors have led to an increase in the demand for lease management, contributing to the lease management market growth in the upcoming years. Lease management minimizes the complexities involved in managing real estate leases with ease of data tracking, maintenance monitoring, property management, and others.

The global lease management market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. By component, the market is sub-segmented into solutions and services. By deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By end-use industry, the market is classified into retail, education, government, manufacturing, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the lease management market report include Lease Accelerator, Inc, CoStar Group, FORTUNE Media IP Limited, Trimble Inc., Nakisa, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM, Innolux Corporation, SAP.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on component, the solutions sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and services sub-segment is anticipated to be the dominating sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on deployment, the cloud sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market.

• Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise sub-segment is expected to have dominating market share during the forecast period.

• Based on end-use industry, the manufacturing sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to have dominating market share during forecast period.

• Based on region, the Europe lease management market is projected to be the fastest growing in during forecast period.

