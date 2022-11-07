Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Estevan, Saskatchewan

Make Space® Storage - Estevan

Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) announces the $2.8 million acquisition of Estevan Public Storage, a self-storage facility in Estevan, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the $2.8 million acquisition of Estevan Public Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility located in Estevan, Saskatchewan. This quality investment is located on two properties and will add over 380 units and 45,000 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and is the Fund’s fourth storage facility in Saskatchewan.

Danny Freedman, Director of Business Development for the Fund and co-owner of Make Space Inc. (the “Manager” of the Fund), noted, “We are delighted to continue to make sound investments that are accretive to the portfolio. This acquisition is located within a diverse community of agricultural and manufacturing facilities, making it a stable asset and great addition to the Fund.”

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments. It is progressing well with 18 storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund brings over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, and logistics. In addition, the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist in the sourcing of quality, off-market acquisitions.

