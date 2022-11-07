Development Security and Operations Market- Increasing adoption of DevSecOps

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are among

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Development Security and Operations Market Scenario 2020-2028

The Global Development Security and Operations Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Development Security and Operations market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Development Security and Operations industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Development Security and Operations market.

The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, challenges in implementing DevSecOps solutions is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/877

The Global Development Security and Operations Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Development Security and Operations Market profiled in the report include:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.

In June 2021, Synopsys Inc. announced the acquisition of Code Dx, which is a supplier of security risk management systems that automates and optimizes the detection, prioritization, and mitigation of software vulnerabilities. The acquisition not only contributes to expanding Synopsys' vision for application security capabilities, it additionally provides both clients and prospects with a clear picture of the organizational risk related to software security.

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis of the Development Security and Operations Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Market Overview:

The research report on the Development Security and Operations market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Development Security and Operations business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Development Security and Operations market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Development Security and Operations market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.