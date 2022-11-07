Bravo Home Products offer French retractable screen doors that are now fully customized to fit any size and frame doors

French Door Screens Large french door screen Large retractable screens

Low-friction technology allows for easy operation. Bravo Home Products uses a full-length magnetic seal to prevent the screen from blowing out of the frame.

VICTROIA, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Home Products now offer French retractable screen doors that are now fully customized to fit the size and frame color of one's doors. Low-friction technology allows for easy operation. Bravo Home Products uses a full-length magnetic seal to prevent the screen from blowing out of the frame. The handles are cast metal and ergonomically designed with adjustable handles for ease of use. There is a unique speed-reducer for slow, controlled retraction.

Bravo Home Products build screen door solutions for those unique French doors that are double door openings up to 108" wide and 100" tall. Bravo Home Products also offer made-to-size orders. Bravo Home Products increases curb appeal, improves efficiency, and enhances quality of life one home at a time.

Bravo Home Products now provides a one shop solution for retractable window screens for homes, businesses, patios, terracesor gardens in a creative and functional way. Bravo French Door Retractable Screens are durable, easy to operate, and match any architectural style. Perfect for existing and new homes, these custom built screens give one the best of both worlds – natural ventilation and uninterrupted views, as well as protection from the harsh glare of sun and pesky insects. French Door retractable screens allow 20% more sunlight to enter one's home as opposed to traditional window screens.

The French Door retractable screens allow the summer night’s breeze or early morning sunshine into the home. Simply open the windows and power these screens down. They’ll keep insects like mosquitoes, gnats, and flies out of the home as well. Install these easy-to-use retractable French Door screens to get the most out of one's home.

Each screen purchase includes a complete hardware package and installation instructions. By using two screen door units - mounting one on each side of one's door frame - Bravo Home Products provide a perfect solution. Both screens are deployed along the same track, latching in the middle - creating a tight secure fit between the two. When not being used, each unit retracts back, giving one full use of one's doorway.

Unlike conventional patio, window or door screens, Bravo Home Product screens are retractable. Each screen retracts electronically or manually into a sleek housing unit and disappears from view when not in use, thereby escaping the damage often sustained by screens during storms or hurricanes.

All the motorized porch screens use radio frequency technology, allowing owners to operate their screens from up to 60 feet/20m away. Homeowners can operate the motorized screens through a home automation system, cell phones, or wireless in-wall remotes.

Bravo Home Products have a reputation of going above and beyond to take care of our customers. To learn more about the benefits of having our large retractable screens for doors, awnings, or windows, contact Bravo Home Products today. We will be happy to provide a price quote over the phone, along with a free consultation.

Feel free to contact us at 1-800-446-1626 for more information.

Made in Canada for consistent quality — unlike other brands.