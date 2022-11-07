A UNIQUE AND LOVELY BOND
Vincent Staschiak authored a children’s book for all agesETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Vincent Staschiak pens a book that will bring children’s minds to far-off places! While being a full-time Podiatrist in Ohio is his main job, Dr. Staschiak is also an incredible writer and uses writing to escape when he is not busy with his patients. This book is indeed close to the author's heart because it is dedicated to his son, Jacob, who came to their family as a surprise and blessing in disguise.
A book review from Amazon shares that "This is an amazing book for a child. I have now read this story to my child multiple times, they love it. I love the story line and the way it promotes friendship, facing your fear, and never giving up. I would highly recommend to any parent looking for a wholesome story that is both fun and meaningful."
Children of all ages will definitely love this book by Vincent Staschiak. The book even has colorful drawings that kids will love to look at while their lovely parents read the book to them. It will undoubtedly be a hit and good night story.
Don't miss the opportunity to get a copy of “The Adventures of Marvin and Spinster” by Vincent Staschiak. It is now available on Amazon and all other leading online bookstores.
