Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,625 in the last 365 days.

SECU Launches First Annual Statewide Holiday Toy Drive for Children in Need

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the launch of its first annual statewide Toy Drive to help spread good cheer this holiday season to North Carolina children and their families. Items will be collected through December 5.

SECU is in all 100 North Carolina counties with 273 branches serving as drop-off locations for the Toy Drive. Anyone wishing to donate may bring new, unwrapped toys, books, or other gift items to their local branch. SECU is working with charitable organizations around the state to ensure that all gifts will be delivered to children in the communities where donated items are received.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families who are struggling financially, and purchasing gifts is simply not an option,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “As a not-for-profit cooperative grounded in a ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, we embrace opportunities to make a positive difference in our communities. Through the generosity of our employees and members, this toy drive is another way to live out that philosophy and bring a lot of joy to many children throughout the state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.7 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications
Office:  919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

SECU Launches First Annual Statewide Holiday Toy Drive for Children in Need

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.