SECU Launches First Annual Statewide Holiday Toy Drive for Children in Need

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the launch of its first annual statewide Toy Drive to help spread good cheer this holiday season to North Carolina children and their families. Items will be collected through December 5.



SECU is in all 100 North Carolina counties with 273 branches serving as drop-off locations for the Toy Drive. Anyone wishing to donate may bring new, unwrapped toys, books, or other gift items to their local branch. SECU is working with charitable organizations around the state to ensure that all gifts will be delivered to children in the communities where donated items are received.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families who are struggling financially, and purchasing gifts is simply not an option,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “As a not-for-profit cooperative grounded in a ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, we embrace opportunities to make a positive difference in our communities. Through the generosity of our employees and members, this toy drive is another way to live out that philosophy and bring a lot of joy to many children throughout the state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.7 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

