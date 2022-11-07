Arctic Wolf Named to CNBC’s Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List

Cybersecurity leader named to 2022 list for delivering leading Security Operations Cloud

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, has been named to CNBC’s 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list. This list identifies twenty-five innovative private companies with developing the latest technology and ideas that are uniquely suited to meet the needs of large enterprise organizations.



With cybersecurity remaining a top challenge for organizations of all sizes, Arctic Wolf has pioneered a fundamentally different approach to supporting enterprises with their security priorities, easing technology pain points, and augmenting security operations teams. We believe that enterprises that adopt the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, have the opportunity to receive faster and more reliable threat detection and response, while also strengthening fundamental cybersecurity capabilities such as vulnerability management and cloud monitoring that we believe are critical for reducing cyber risk across the enterprise. Arctic Wolf customers receive deep and actionable insight into their IT and security systems, without being overburdened by excess alerts or false positives, which we believe will strengthen their broader enterprise security posture.

As the cybersecurity industry continues to face talent shortages, enterprises are largely struggling to find, attract, train, and retain skilled personnel. Recent research from (ISC)² has even found that two thirds of organizations reported that “the cybersecurity shortage is placing their organization at risk.” Arctic Wolf helps enterprises resolve these talent gaps and skills shortages by accelerating security outcomes and covering the spectrum of security use cases across the entire security operations framework. Moreover, Arctic Wolf is delivering all these capabilities with its high-touch Concierge Delivery Model -- a unique, personalized approach in the security industry. As a result, internal security teams can focus on executing key business priorities and long-term strategic objectives, knowing that Arctic Wolf handles all visibility and detection of current and emerging threats, while bolstering security fundamentals across IT systems, including cloud and hybrid environments systems, including cloud and hybrid environments.

“Unlike most other enterprise technology industries, there has yet to be a ‘system of record’ in cybersecurity that would enable organizations to have control and management of their sprawling cybersecurity tools,” said Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president and chief executive officer. “The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is quickly becoming that system of record for organizations of all sizes, and this win serves as another proof point of our innovative technology platform and unwavering commitment to ending cyber risk for our customers.”

The enterprise market is the fastest growing business segment for Arctic Wolf and the company has made strategic advancements of its Security Operations platform to serve the needs of large organizations. For example, through the recently released Arctic Wolf Data Exploration module, organizations can find answers to critical security operations questions and work with members of their Concierge Security Team to identify and remediate risk in their environment. As a result, customers can significantly reduce the high cost and complexity of aggregating and enriching security telemetry and focus on other business priorities.

This honor further underscores Arctic Wolf’s position as a leader in the technology industry and adds to a series of recent wins for the company. In 2022 alone, Arctic Wolf has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Cloud 100, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Medium Workplace lists.

CNBC’s Top Startups for the Enterprise list identifies twenty-five most innovative private companies developing the latest technology and big ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, customer relationship management and more. As clear targets of acquisition, partnership and investment, the 25 companies on this annual list are selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review by the members of CNBC’s Technology Executive Council (TEC) – a group of leading CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and other executives in technology functions at a diverse range of large corporations, private startups, government entities and non-profit organizations.

Nominees for the Top Startups list were chosen from the more than 1,200 companies that were considered for the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 and self-identified as “enterprise” or “B2B.” New companies nominated by CNBC’s current TEC members and vetted by CNBC’s editorial staff were also considered. TEC members were also asked to evaluate and weigh the eleven criteria used to determine which companies made the list, including: scalability, sales and user growth rates, profitability, and measures of workforce and boardroom diversity.

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. The Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

